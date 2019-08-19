Crypto Exchange Binance Announces New Stablecoin Initiative

Related:Someone Just Hacked Binance Jersey's Twitter Account
"We believe that in the near and long term, stablecoins will progressively replace traditional fiat currencies in countries around the world, and bring a new and balanced standard of the digital economy. We hope to achieve a vision, that is, to reshape the world financial system, allow countries to have more tangible financial services and infrastructures, protect their financial security and increase the economic efficiency of countries."
Related Stories
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.