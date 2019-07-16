CryoLife Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CRY

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CryoLife, Inc. (Symbol: CRY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.56, changing hands as low as $29.35 per share. CryoLife, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRY's low point in its 52 week range is $23.99 per share, with $36.05 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $29.36.
