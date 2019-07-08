Crude Steadies as Demand Fears Counter Iran Tensions

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a lower start, weighed down by mild weakness in the crude complex and major index futures which slid as hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates later this month faded following last week's solid jobs report.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic were steady this morning as tensions over Iran's nuclear program were tempered by global economic growth concerns and fear of weakening oil demand. Iran threatened to restart deactivated centrifuges and step up its enrichment of uranium to 20% in a move that further threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washington abandoned last year. "That the market reacts so little to the tense situation in the Middle East is a reflection of a very well-supplied market in general and a very relaxed market," said SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

Natural gas futures are up half a percent in earlier trading following Friday's outsized gains, with NOAA weather forecasts for the next two weeks predicting above seasonal temperatures across the L48 and Alaska.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - EDF Renewables, a subsidiary of EDF and Total Eren, in which Total holds a 30% stake, have signed power purchase agreements (PPA) for more than 700 MWp of solar energy in India. The firms said the four 25-year long term PPAs will generate the energy required to meet the annual electricity needs of 1.1 million Indian households. The construction of the project will start by the end of the year and commissioning is expected towards the end of 2020. The firms did not disclose the value of the deal.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Raymond James suspended coverage of Advantage Oil & Gas , Birchcliff Energy , Enerplus , Nuvista Energy , Paramount Resources , Peyto Exploration & Development , Seven Generations Energy , Tourmaline Oil , and Vermilion Energy .

U.S. E&PS

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Oasis Petroleum to 'Sell' from 'Hold.'

SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Centennial Resource Development , Pioneer Natural Resources , and Sundance Energy Australia to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

Piper Jaffray initiated coverage in Jagged Peak Energy and Magnolia Oil & Gas with 'Overweight' rating.

Piper Jaffray initiated coverage in Centennial Resource Development with 'Neutral' rating.

Wells Fargo upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to 'Outperform' from 'Market Perform.'

Wells Fargo downgraded Earthstone Energy and SM Energy to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

Press Release - Lonestar Resources US announced estimated production rates for the three months ended June 30, 2019. With the second quarter of 2019 complete, Lonestar is issuing estimated 2Q19 average daily production rates of 13,500 Boe/d, which consists of 7,700 Bbl/d or crude oil, 2,850 Bbl/d of NGL's and 17,700 Mcf/d of natural gas. Importantly, Lonestar registered results which were higher than guidance for each commodity, and this result represents a 19% sequential increase in crude oil production and a 20% sequential increase in total equivalent production.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Parex Resources provided an operational update. Parex' Q2 2019 average production is estimated at 52,200 boe/d compared to the company's Q1 2019 average quarterly production of 51,208 boe/d. The company expects Q3 2019 production average to exceed 53,000 boe/d. The Boranda-2ST well was drilled to a total depth of 13,932 feet and was tested over a 60 hour period under natural flowing conditions from the La Paz Formation. Over the test period a total of 2,397 barrels of 23 API oil and 75 barrels of water was recovered at an average production rate of 960 barrels of oil per day with a final watercut of less than 2%. Bottom hole pressure recorders indicated a stable producing drawdown of approximately 30% over the test period.

Press Release - Encana is commencing its previously announced substantial issuer bid to purchase for cancellation up to $213 million of its common shares. The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 14, 2019, unless extended or withdrawn.

Press Release - Encana announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Newfield Exploration Mid-Continent Inc., signed an agreement to sell its natural gas assets in Oklahoma's Arkoma Basin to an undisclosed buyer. Total cash consideration to Encana under the transaction is $165 million. The agreement is subject to ordinary closing conditions, regulatory approvals and other adjustments and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Hornbeck Offshore Services announced that on June 28, 2019, the company entered into a new $100 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility. The fully-funded Senior Credit Facility is secured by first priority liens on certain eligible receivables, certain restricted cash amounts and related assets.

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a seat on a $124 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for automated fuel systems installation services. Under this multi-award contract, KBR will have the opportunity to bid on firm-fixed-price task orders to provide engineering and services for the procurement and installation of automated fuel systems and other fuel facility related systems and equipment

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Press Release - Marathon Petroleum may restart the gasoline-producing fludic catalytic cracking unit early next week at its 585,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Red Oak Pipeline, a 50/50 joint venture of Phillips 66 and Plains All American Pipeline announced that it has launched a supplemental open season seeking additional crude oil transportation commitments for service from origins in Oklahoma and Texas to Gulf Coast destinations including Corpus Christi, Ingleside, Houston, and Beaumont, Texas.

MLPS & PIPELINES

MARKET COMMENTARY

Stock futures for Wall Street's major indexes fell, tracking a muted mood in global equity markets, as last week's strong U.S. jobs data lowered expectations for a sharp Federal Reserve interest rate cut. In currency market s, Turkey's lira weakened after President Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya. Meanwhile, the dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies. Oil prices pared gains, after rising on escalating tensions around Iran's nuclear deal. Global growth concerns supported gold prices . Data on consumer credit is due to be released later in the day.

