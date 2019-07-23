Crude Slips as U.S. Dollar Rises on Budget Deal

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are tepid in the pre-market on a quiet day for sector earnings reports ahead of a bevy of releases that will begin in earnest next week. The sector faces divergent cues from higher broader markets and lower oil prices .

Crude oil prices have reversed their morning gains, turning moderately lower in both WTI and Brent, as the USD rose to a two week high after the US federal government agreed to a two year extension of the debt limit. Prices had been higher earlier this morning supported by ongoing tensions between the West and Iran and ahead of inventory data in the US later today that is expected to show draws in crude and gasoline supplies. However, comments from the UK's Jeremy Hunt that the UK does not want to escalate tensions with Iran and won't be taking part in the White House's "maximum pressure" policy allayed some fears.

Natural gas futures are moderately lower on moderating temperatures.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni started production from South West Meleiha development lease, in the Egyptian Western Desert. Eni, through its subsidiary IEOC, holds a 50% interest in South West Meleiha. Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation holds the remaining 50% interest in South West Meleiha. Production of the South West Meleiha permit started-up with some 5,000 barrels of oil per day. The company also recently made new near field discoveries onshore Egypt. Production from South West Meleiha is expected to reach 7.000 bopd within September 2019.

Reuters - A French court has rejected an appeal by activists against Total 's planned 440 megawatt (MW) capacity Landivisiau gas-fired combined cycle power plant in the Brittany region of northwestern France.

Press Release - United Oil & Gas announced the proposed acquisition of Rockhopper Egypt Pty Ltd from Rockhopper Exploration Plc, for a headline consideration of $16 million. BP is providing a senior secured prepayment financing structure of up to $8 million to fund the proposed acquisition.

(Late Monday) Reuters - A witness in a corruption case involving Eni told a court that a senior official from the company had bribed him to withdraw his allegations of graft, which he had agreed to do. Vincenzo Armanna is both a prosecution witness and a defendant in the trial in which Eni is accused of acquiring a Nigerian oilfield in 2011 by corruptly paying middlemen. Both he and Eni have denied wrongdoing.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - California Resources and Colony Capital, Inc., through its energy investment management arm, Colony HB2 Energy, announced that they have formed a strategic joint venture in which Colony has committed to fund $320 million for the development of CRC's flagship Elk Hills field, located in the San Joaquin Basin. Subject to the mutual agreement of the parties, the total investment may be increased to $500 million.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Ring Energy announced an amended capital expenditure budget for 2019 of approximately $152 million. The company drilled 20 new horizontal wells and four new saltwater disposal wells in the first six months of 2019. The company employed one drilling rig in the first quarter of 2019, added a second rig with the completion of the Northwest Shelf Property acquisition in early April, retained two rigs through the remainder of the second quarter, and currently has gone back to one drilling rig. The additional twelve new horizontal wells will all be one-mile horizontals, and all will be drilled on the Company's newly acquired Northwest Shelf Property. The result for 2019 will be 18 (Sixteen 1-mile horizontals / two 1½-mile horizontals) new horizontal San Andres wells on the Northwest Shelf Property, 13 (ten 1-mile horizontals / three 1½-mile horizontals) new horizontal San Andres wells on the Central Basin Platform Property and one new 1-mile horizontal Brushy Canyon well on the Delaware Basin Property.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy issued preliminary second quarter 2019 results, and provided an operations update. Highlights include: Second quarter 2019 estimated sales volumes increased 18% sequentially to approximately 24.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, with oil representing 62% and liquids representing 78% of total sales volumes; Second quarter 2019 estimated lease operating expenses were $2.87/Boe, down slightly from $2.91/Boe in the first quarter 2019; Second quarter 2019 estimated cash general and administrative expenses, which excludes stock compensation, decreased 24% to $3.61/Boe, compared to $4.77/Boe in the first quarter 2019; Second quarter 2019 estimated RMI operating expenses equaled $1.22/Boe, in line with Company expectations; Second quarter capital expenditures totaled $81.7 million; Operations commenced in July on the Company's new oil gathering line to Riverside Terminal; the Company exited the second quarter 2019 with approximately $294 million in liquidity and net debt of approximately $56 million ; and, mid-year proved reserves increased to 120.0 MMBoe from 116.8 MMBoe at year-end 2018 despite prices declining approximately 6%.

Matador Resources was upgraded to Overweight from Equal Weight at Stephens.

Murphy Oil was upgraded to buy from neutral at Goldman Sachs.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Monday) Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract from Neptune Energy for the Seagull project, located in the Central North Sea. TechnipFMC will manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including production and water wash pipelines, umbilicals, subsea structures and control systems.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Enbridge said spearhead pipeline nominations at 84.9% apportionment for August, and at 66.9% apportionment for September.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for U.S. stock indexes rose following upbeat results from top companies, while expectations of interest rate cuts by Federal Reserve also boosted the sentiment. European shares were up, buoyed by the auto sector and positive earnings from UBS and AMS. Asian equites closed in the green. A stronger dollar weighed down on gold prices . Oil was down after the recent rally. Existing home sales data is on the economic calendar , while Visa and Texas Instruments are among the companies expected to report their earnings after market close.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP