Crude Slides on U.S.-China Trade War Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for steep losses at the open, tracking sharp declines in the underlying commodities and broader index futures as China's yuan hit its lowest in a decade, spurring a continuation of a sell-off on US-China trade concerns. China let the yuan breach the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time since 2008, a sign Beijing might be willing to tolerate more currency weakness that could further inflame the trade conflict with the U.S.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are also lower this morning, weighed down by U.S.-China trade war concerns which could limit crude demand. "The escalation of trade measures only reinforces concerns over global economic growth and hence by extension global oil demand growth," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas in London."(But) supply fundamentals are tightening and are supportive for oil prices ."

Natural gas futures are off ~3% in early trading, pressured by steep declines in the crude complex and broader index futures while weather forecasts continue to show below-seasonal weather over the next two weeks and reports that LNG feedgas flows slowed over the weekend.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Kosmos Energy expects to have agreed by the end of this year to sell down its stake in projects off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal in which it partners with BP .

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said in a statement it had begun the process of selling exploration and production assets in the state of Espirito Santo. The company, which is in the midst of selling assets to lower debt, said it was putting up for sale assets in the Peroa and Cangoa areas, as well as in the BM-ES-21 concession.

Reuters - Total agreed to sell a 30% stake in the Trapil pipeline network to crude oil storage operator Pisto SAS for 260 million euros ($289 million) as part of a broader asset sale programme. Trapil was created by the French government in 1950 to build and operate a pipeline and auxiliary installations to transport refined petroleum products between the Basse-Seine and Paris regions. Total will keep a 5.55% stake in Trapil.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced the financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2019. For the quarter, the Company generated net income of $17 million, or $0.04 per diluted share. When adjusted for certain items that impact the comparability of results, the Company generated adjusted net income of $22 million or $0.05 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0452 per common share payable on September 26, 2019, to the stockholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2019. Holders of common shares on the New York Stock Exchange will be paid in U.S. dollars, and holders of common shares through depositary interests on the London Stock Exchange will be paid in British pounds sterling.

Barclays upgraded SM Energy to 'Market Weight' from 'Underweight.'

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of July 2019, the Company had an average of 150 drilling rigs operating.

Press Release - On 25th July 2019, Petroleum Geo Services ASA acquired the main assets of Rock Solid Images (RSI). PGS will provide rockAVO deliverables and RSI rock physics atlases, offering high-quality, conditioned, well data in key basins worldwide.

Press Release - SEACOR Holdings announced that it has become the sole owner of its consolidated SEA-Vista joint venture, acquiring through a subsidiary the 49% interest that had been owned by an affiliate of Avista Capital Partners. Purchase consideration consisted of $106 million in cash and 1,500,000 shares of the Company's common stock.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Diamond Offshore Drilling reported the following results for the second quarter of 2019: Total revenues of $216,706, Operating loss of $(111,500), Adjusted operating loss of $(120,366), Net loss of $(113,988), Adjusted net loss of $(136,299), Loss per diluted share of $(0.83), and Adjusted loss per diluted share $(0.99).

REFINERS

Press Release - Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. Delek US reported second quarter 2019 net income of $77.3 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, versus a net income of $79.1 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. On an adjusted basis, Delek US reported adjusted net income of $90.6 million, or $1.17 per diluted share for the second quarter 2019. Delek US announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a 3.6 percent increase from our previous regular quarterly dividend. Shareholders of record on August 19, 2019 will receive this cash dividend payable on September 3, 2019. Based on settlement dates during the second quarter 2019, Delek US repurchased approximately 1.6 million shares of Delek US common stock for approximately $58.6 million, with an average price of $35.60 per share. At June 30, 2019, there was approximately $304.9 million of total available authorization remaining to repurchase shares. Delek US expects additional repurchases of approximately $40.0 million of Delek US common stock during the third quarter 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Delek Logistics Partners announced its financial results for the second quarter 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Delek Logistics reported net income attributable to all partners of $24.9 million, or $0.69 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $25.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the second quarter 2018. Net cash from operating activities was $24.1 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to $28.0 million in the prior year period. Distributable cash flow was $31.2 million in the second quarter 2019, compared to $33.5 million in the prior-year period. Reconciliation of cash from operating activities as reported under U.S. GAAP to distributable cash flow is included in the financial tables attached to this release.

Goldman Sachs upgraded PBF Logistics to 'Neutral' from 'Sell.'

Bernstein downgraded Williams Company to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were down as rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China spooked markets. European equities were in the red too, while Asian shares suffered their steepest daily drop in 10 months. Chinese yuan was down to its lowest levels against the dollar in over a decade. Oil prices slipped on demand concerns. Gold prices were up as investors sought safe-haven investments. The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing index is scheduled on the economic calendar .

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP