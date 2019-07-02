Crude Slides on Economic Slowdown Fears, Despite OPEC Cut Extension

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are lower on downward pressure from broader index futures as well as from lower oil prices as yesterday's positive momentum melts after the U.S. threatened a new wave of tariffs on $4 billion of additional European goods.

Oil prices are deteriorating over the morning in spite of yesterday's OPEC agreement to extend supply cuts for 9 months, which was ratified this morning. Profit-taking after touching the highest level in five weeks in yesterday's session was cited as the culprit along with additional signs of a slowdown in the global economy including weak factory activity across much of Europe and Asia in June while growth in manufacturing cooled in the United States.

In sector news, one of the world's largest oil-field service companies, Swiss-based Weatherford filed for bankruptcy protection.

Natural gas prices are accelerating after a 2% drop yesterday ahead of inventory data tomorrow which is expecting to show a higher build than the five year average as production of dry gas has increased.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Toby Z. Rice and the other members of the Rice Team (Derek A. Rice, J. Kyle Derham and William E. Jordan), shareholders of EQT , wrote an open letter to encourage their fellow EQT shareholders to vote on the Rice Team's WHITE universal proxy card to elect all seven of the Rice Team's nominees and the five EQT nominees supported by the Rice Team. EQT's annual meeting is scheduled to be held on July 10, 2019.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that it has closed on the previously announced acquisition of properties owned by VEN Bakken, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flywheel Bakken, LLC, in the core of the Williston Basin. The acquired assets are outperforming Northern's initial estimates with an increase in both current producing wells and wells in process.

Reuters - Delek Drilling said it has completed testing of a subsea natural gas pipeline to Egypt, but it did not begin commercial sales by the end of June as it had initially hoped. Delek Drilling and its partner Noble Energy signed a landmark deal early last year to export $15 billion in natural gas from Israeli offshore fields Tamar and Leviathan to a customer in Egypt. Israeli officials called it the most significant deal to emerge since the neighbors made peace in 1979.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Spirit Realty Capital Inc. will replace SM Energy in the S&P MidCap 400, and SM Energy will replace Multi-Color Corp. in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, July 9. Platinum Equity LLC is acquiring Multi-Color in a deal that closed today. SM Energy is ranked near the bottom of the S&P MidCap 400 and has a total market capitalization that is more representative of the small-cap market space.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Range Resources announced that Margaret K. Dorman has been appointed to the company's Board of Directors. Ms. Dorman's appointment is effective July 1 and was mutually agreed upon by the company's Board of Directors and SailingStone Capital Partners, LLC. Ms. Dorman will serve on the Board's audit committee.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Penn Virginia announced that Steven A. Hartman, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will be stepping down from his role. Mr. Hartman will continue as CFO until a successor is appointed and will assist in a smooth transition. The company is initiating a comprehensive search to identify a permanent CFO.

(Late Monday) Press Release - On June 27, 2019, Extraction Oil & Gas entered into that certain Master Assignment and Amendment No. 7 which amends that certain Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated August 16, 2017, by and among the company, as borrower, certain subsidiaries of the company, as guarantors, the lenders party thereto and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, as administrative agent for the Lenders and as issuing lender. The Amendment, among other things, amends the Credit Agreement to (i) increase the elected commitments under the Credit Agreement from $650 million to $900 million, (ii) increase the amount for permitted letters of credit from $50 million to $100 million and an increase in the letter of credit sublimit for the company's oil marketer from $35 million to $40 million, (iii) decrease the borrowing base from $1.2 billion to $1.1 billion and (iv) increase the permitted investments limitation from $15 million to $20 million. The Amendment also contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the company and each Guarantor.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - McDermott International announced it has completed the first of two offshore campaigns for Reliance Industries Ltd. KG-D6 R-Cluster subsea field development, in the Krishna Godavari Basin, located off the East Coast of India.

Press Release - Pioneer Energy Services announced that Tamara Morytko has been appointed as a new independent director to Pioneer's Board of Directors.

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded a $45.9M task order to provide logistics information technology services to the Naval Air Systems Command's (NAVAIR) Logistics and Maintenance Information Systems and Technology Division.

Press Release - i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK, announced that it has awarded Baker Hughes, a GE company , contracts for its 2019 summer drilling programme on its Liberator and Serenity assets and its 2020 Phase I development of Liberator. BHGE's scope will include directional drilling, drilling fluids, mudlogging, formation evaluation operations and wellheads.

(Late Monday) Press Release - On June 28, 2019, the Board of Directors of C&J Energy Services , increased the size of the Board from seven members to eight members and appointed Amy Nelson to the newly created vacant seat, such appointment to be effective July 1, 2019. Ms. Nelson will serve as a member of the Board as a Class I Director, and hold such office until such time as all Class I Directors are subject to election at the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders of the company or until the time that her successor is chosen and qualified or her death, resignation or removal.

Press Release - Weatherford International plc , Weatherford International Ltd., and Weatherford International, LLC (collectively, "Weatherford" or the "Company") announced today that the Company has initiated its previously-announced financial restructuring by commencing voluntary cases under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code to effectuate its "pre-packaged" Plan of Reorganization (the "Chapter 11 Cases"). The Company's other entities and affiliates are not included in the Chapter 11 Cases.

DRILLERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - RPC announced that during the Second Quarter of 2019 it purchased 539,643 shares under its share repurchase program.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Seadrill Partners has completed its previously announced one-for-ten reverse unit split.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were down and the dollar fell as weak global factory activity reinforced fears about slowing growth. European shares retreated from two-month highs hit in the previous session as Washington's threat of additional tariffs on EU goods held back market gains. Japanese stocks took a breather after previous day's surge and China stocks closed flat. Gold rose as Sino-U.S. trade worries soured risk appetite. Oil prices slipped over concerns of weak demand.

