Crude Sinks on New China Tariffs

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open broadly lower, pressured by steep declines in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which turned sharply lower on headlines that China would impose tariffs on about $75 billion of U.S. goods. Sector news flow is light, with only a handful of analysts' recommendation changes across refiners and MLPs' occurring at the micro level.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic also turned sharply lower, in tandem with U.S. stock index futures following news that China would impose new tariffs on U.S. goods. Traders will also be looking ahead to Powell's speech later today at Jackson Hole for clues on U.S. rates as economic headwinds strengthen and the U.S. - China trade conflict shows no sign of abating.

Natural gas futures are off ~1% in morning trading, but not seeing the sharp retracement following the announcement of China's retaliatory tariffs.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners initiated coverage of Oasis Petroleum at 'Buy.'

Jefferies reinstated coverage of Occidental Petroleum at 'Hold.'

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems announced the appointment of Richard Orazietti as Chief Financial Officer effective September 3, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - CES Energy Solutions announced that it has successfully entered into an amended and restated credit agreement dated August 22, 2019 with respect to its syndicated and operating credit facilities. Led by The Bank of Nova Scotia as Agent and a syndicate including Wells Fargo Bank, ATB Financial, and The Toronto-Dominion Bank, the Credit Facility consists of a Canadian Syndicated Revolving Facility of C$150.0 million, a Canadian Operating Facility of C$20.0 million, a U.S. Revolving Facility of US$50.0 million, for a total facility size of approximately C$ equivalent $236.0 million. The Credit Facility is secured by substantially all of the Corporation's assets and includes customary terms, conditions and covenants.

Press Release - Enerflex announced the appointment of Sanjay Bishnoi as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and David H. Izett as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, effective September 9, 2019.

(PRNewswire) -- Mitcham Industries today announced that R. Dean Lewis has resigned from the Board of Directors and that Vice Admiral (Ret.) William "Willy" H. Hilarides has been appointed to fill that vacancy.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - NCS Multistage Holdings announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Valerie Mitchell as a new director. Ms. Mitchell is the Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors of Corterra Energy, LLC, which she helped found in 2016 as an exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas resources in the Mid-Continent region. Prior to that, she served in various positions with Newfield Exploration Company from 2004 through 2016, including as the Vice President, Mid-Continent from February 2015 through August 2016, Vice President, Corporate Development from May 2014 through January 2015 and General Manager, Mid-Continent Region from December 2011 through April 2014. Ms. Mitchell will serve as a Class I director with a term to expire at the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Ms. Mitchell will serve on the Audit Committee of the Board.

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy announced that the Company has entered into a $150 million senior unsecured term loan agreement maturing June 2022. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. served as administrative agent, co-lead arranger and lender, with U.S. Bank, N.A. serving as syndication agent, co-lead arranger and lender. The Company intends to use the proceeds from this loan, which will bear interest at a rate of Libor + 1.125%, along with cash on hand to repay the $300 million of borrowings under its 4.97% Series A senior notes due October 2020.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Precision Drilling announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its application to implement a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX and the New York Stock Exchange for a portion of its common shares. Pursuant to the NCIB notice filed with and accepted by the TSX, the Company has been authorized to acquire up to a maximum of 29,170,887 Common Shares, or approximately 10% of the public float as of August 16, 2019 for cancellation. Purchases under the NCIB may commence on August 27, 2019 and will terminate no later than August 26, 2020, or such earlier time as the Company completes its purchases pursuant to the NCIB or provides notice of termination.

REFINERS

U.S. Capital Advisors upgraded PBF Energy and PBF Logistics to 'Buy' from 'Overweight.'

U.S. Capital Advisors downgraded Phillips 66 to 'Overweight' from 'Buy.'

U.S. Capital Advisors downgraded Phillips 66 Partners to 'Hold' from Overweight.'

MLPS & PIPELINES

RBC Capital Markets upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners to 'Outperform' from 'Sector Perform.'

GMP Securities upgraded Keyera to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'

RBC Capital Markets downgraded Semgroup Corp to 'Sector Perform' from 'Outperform.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, tracking global equities, as investors awaited clarity on U.S. interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole. The dollar strengthened against a basket of six major currencies, whereas gold fell as investors locked in profits. Oil prices were little changed.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP