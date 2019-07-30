Crude Rises on Fed Rate Cut Expectations, U.S.-China Trade Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are mixed to higher in pre-market, support by stronger oil prices and but capped by weakness in the broader index futures which are down on worries about the scale of consensus at the Federal Reserve in favor of deeper cuts in interest rates and despite optimism ahead of the US-China face-to-face trade talks to take place today and tomorrow. Earnings reports are fairly light this morning but will accelerate after the market closes .

WTI and Brent futures are up about 1% on positive expectations ahead of China trade talks and expectations of simulative fiscal policy in China as well as monetary policy in the US. Furthermore, US inventory data is expected to show draws in both crude and gasoline futures.

Natural gas futures are up fractionally after settling at 38-month lows as forecasts continue to call for below seasonal temps.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - McDermott International announced that Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), McDermott's joint venture with Chevron , has been awarded a sizeable license and engineering contract for a 270 TMTPA (thousand metric tons per annum) Lubricants Base Oil plant at Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.'s Haldia Refinery in West Bengal, India. The plant will use CLG's ISODEWAXING and ISOFINISHING technologies.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras announced the final results of its previously announced debt tender offers. As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2019 holders of US$1,853,874,000 principal amount of the outstanding notes of the series set forth in the table below, issued by Petrobras's wholly-owned subsidiary Petrobras Global Finance B.V., tendered their Notes, pursuant to PGF's previously announced Waterfall Offers.

Press Release - BP released second quarter and half year 2019 results. The company reported underlying replacement cost profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.8 billion, similar to a year earlier. The quarter's result largely reflected continued good operating performance, offset by oil prices lower than in the second quarter of 2018. Non-operating items in the second quarter of $0.9 billion, post-tax, related mainly to impairment charges. Operating cash flow, excluding Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments, was $8.2 billion for the second quarter, including a $1.5-billion working capital release (after adjusting for net inventory holding gains), and $14.2 billion for the first half, including a $0.5-billion working capital release. Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments of $1.4 billion on a post-tax basis in the second quarter were primarily the scheduled annual payments. In addition, a dividend of 10.25 cents a share was announced for the quarter.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - ConocoPhillips reported second-quarter 2019 earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared with second-quarter 2018 earnings of $1.6 billion, or $1.39 per share. Excluding special items, second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings were $1.1 billion, or $1.01 per share, compared with second-quarter 2018 adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion, or $1.09 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily driven by a financial tax benefit related to the previously announced U.K. disposition, settlement of certain tax disputes, and amounts recognized from the PDVSA International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) settlement. The company increased 2019 planned share repurchases to $3.5 billion; and repurchased $1.2 billion of shares and paid $0.3 billion in dividends in the second quarter; both funded entirely from free cash flow, representing a return of 47 percent of CFO to shareholders.

SunTrust Robinson initiated coverage of SM Energy at 'Hold.'

Press Release - CNX Resources reported that during the second quarter of 2019, the company reported net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $162 million, or earnings of $0.84 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to CNX shareholders of $42 million, or earnings of $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. Included in the 2018 earnings was an unrealized gain on commodity derivative instruments of $9 million. The company reported total production costs of $2.07 per Mcfe, including $0.89 per Mcfe of Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization (DD&A), compared to $2.00 per Mcfe, including $0.91 per Mcfe of DD&A, in the year-earlier quarter. On a consolidated basis, the company reported net income of $193 million for the 2019 second quarter, compared to net income of $61 million in the second quarter of 2018. Capital expenditures were $329 million, compared to $264 million spent in the year-earlier quarter. The company had total weighted-average diluted shares of common stock outstanding of 192,780,732 compared to 218,929,960 shares in the second quarter of 2018.

Reuters - The partners in the Leviathan field off Israel's Mediterranean coast are considering building a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility to enable LNG exports. The partners, which include Delek and Noble Energy , signed agreements with Golar LNG Ltd and Exmar NV to receive plans for a FLNG facility. The aim is to enter into a long-term agreement with one that will finance, build, operate and maintain the facility if a final decision is made to go ahead with the project.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Anadarko Petroleum released new financial details of its proposed combination with Occidental Petroleum that revealed its acquirer did not expect to generate enough cash to cover its shareholder payments until 2022.

CANADIAN E&PS

SunTrust Robinson initiated coverage of Encana at 'Hold.'

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - ION Geophysical and iSEISMIC AS, an ocean bottom seismic (OBS) acquisition specialist, announced a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on seabed acquisition technologies. iSEISMIC plans to utilize the full suite of ION's next generation 4Sea™ ocean bottom acquisition and imaging technology to deliver a step-change in the safety, efficiency, quality and turnaround time of seabed surveys. This agreement will enable ION to commercialize its new 4Sea technology and provides an opportunity to realize the benefits of its technology to acquire ocean bottom multi-client programs more quickly and cost-effectively with an experienced service provider. The companies are looking forward to successfully deploying 4Sea and significantly expanding the use of superior seabed data to enhance clients' reservoir decision-making.

Press Release - U.S. Silica Holdings announced net income of $6.2 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted share. The second quarter results were negatively impacted by $6.1 million or $0.06 per share related to merger and acquisition expenses, $4.7 million or $0.05 per share in facility closure costs, $3.7 million or $0.04 per share in costs related to plant startup and expansion expenses, and $5.5 million or $0.06 per share in other adjustments, partly offset by $14.1 million or $0.15 per share in a gain related to a royalty note payable valuation change, resulting in adjusted EPS for the second quarter of $0.14 per basic and diluted share.

(Late Monday) Press Release - National Oilwell Varco reported second quarter 2019 revenues of $2.13 billion, an increase of 10 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of one percent from the second quarter of 2018. Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $5.39 billion, which included non-cash, pre-tax charges of $5.77 billion. Adjusted EBITDA (operating profit excluding depreciation, amortization, and other items) increased $55 million sequentially to $195 million, or 9.1 percent of sales.

(Late Monday) Press Release - ION Geophysical announced a new 3D multi-client reimaging program offshore Denmark. The initial 2,200 sq km phase of the 10,250 sq km program is aligned with the Danish Energy Agency's objective to boost exploration activity by providing a modern, affordable 3D depth-imaged data set. The program is ideally suited for upcoming biannual license rounds, the ninth of which is expected to open in 2020. Initial deliverables are expected to be available in September 2019 with final deliverables in January 2020.

(Late Monday) Press Release - McDermott International reported revenues of $2.1 billion, a net loss of $(146) million, or $(0.80) per diluted share, and an operating loss of $(61) million for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding a $101 million non-cash loss on the sale of its Alloy Piping Products (APP) business, as well as restructuring, integration and transaction costs of $31 million, as outlined in an accompanying table, McDermott's adjusted net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $(14) million, or $($0.07) per diluted share, and its adjusted operating income was $71 million.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Helix Energy Solutions announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Amy Nelson as a new director. Ms. Nelson, 50, is the president of Greenridge Advisors, LLC, which she founded in 2007 as an energy services and equipment consulting firm focused on the development, execution and financing of growth strategies. Prior to Greenridge, she served as a Vice President of SCF Partners, an oilfield service and equipment-focused private equity firm, and worked for Amoco Production Company in planning, project management and engineering roles. Ms. Nelson also currently serves on the board of directors of Apache Corporation.

DRILLERS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Nabors Industries reported second quarter 2019 operating revenue of $771 million, compared to operating revenue of $800 million in the first quarter. Net income from continuing operations attributable to Nabors common shareholders for the quarter was a loss of $208 million, or $0.61 per share, compared to a loss of $122 million, or $0.36 per share, in the prior quarter. Results for the second quarter included net goodwill and intangible asset impairments of $99 million, or $0.29 per share, which were partially offset by a non-recurring tax gain of $31 million, or $0.09 per share.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Transocean reported net loss attributable to controlling interest of $208 million, $0.34 per diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2019. Total contract drilling revenues were $758 million (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $805 million), compared with $754 million in the first quarter of 2019 (total adjusted contract drilling revenues of $799 million); Revenue efficiency was 97.8%, compared with 97.9% in the prior quarter; Operating and maintenance expense was $510 million, compared with $508 million in the prior period; Net loss attributable to controlling interest was $208 million, $0.34 per diluted share, compared with net loss attributable to controlling interest of $171 million, $0.28 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019; Adjusted net loss was $209 million, $0.34 per diluted share, excluding $1 million of net favorable items. This compares with adjusted net loss of $181 million, $0.30 per diluted share, in the prior quarter; Adjusted EBITDA was $257 million, compared with adjusted EBITDA of $254 million in the prior quarter; and Contract backlog was $11.4 billion as of the July 2019 Fleet Status Report.

(Late Monday) Press Release - On July 29, 2019, Transocean Inc., a wholly-owned direct subsidiary of Transocean , and Global Marine Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Guarantor and the Company, entered into a supplemental indenture to the Base Indenture, dated as of September 1, 1997, as supplemented by the Terms Agreement, dated as of April 20, 1998, between Global Marine and Wilmington Trust Company, as trustee, relating to Global Marine's 7% Notes due 2028.

REFINERS

Tuder Pickering Hold downgraded CVR Energy to sell from buy.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Crestwood Equity Partners reported second quarter 2019 net income of $225.0 million, compared to a net loss of $21.5 million in second quarter 2018; Second quarter 2019 net income includes a $209.4 million gain related to the Jackalope acquisition, second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $121.3 million, an increase of 18% compared to $102.9 million in the second quarter 2018, and second quarter 2019 distributable cash flow to common unitholders of $64.5 million, an increase of 19% compared to $54.2 million in the second quarter 2018; Second quarter 2019 coverage ratio was 1.5x.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kinder Morgan to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

Press Release - SunCoke Energy reported revenues in the second quarter 2019 increased to $40.5 million compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting the pass-through of higher coal prices, partially offset by lower volumes in its Logistics segment. Net income attributable to SXC was $2.3 million, or $0.03 per share, for the second quarter 2019. The results reflect lower volumes at CMT discussed above, certain transaction costs related to the Simplification Transaction and higher depreciation expense. These decreases were partially offset by the absence of the $5.4 million loss on the sale of VISA SunCoke Limited that occurred in second quarter 2018.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were down ahead of the two-day policy meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, where interest rate cuts are expected for the first time in a decade. Investors will also focus on a slew of results from major companies including Apple, Electronic Arts, Amgen and Gilead Sciences, which are scheduled after markets close. European shares slipped, weighed down by Bayer and Lufthansa after their grim forecasts, while Asian equities were mostly up. The pound plunged to a 28-month low against the dollar on growing concerns of a no-deal Brexit. Oil prices continued their rally for a fourth day. Gold prices were slightly higher.

