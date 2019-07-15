Crude Rises on Chinese Economic Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a slightly higher start, supported by mild strength in the crude complex and major index futures which extended last week's gains as the second quarter earnings season officially kicks off today. Investors will look for the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute on corporate profit.

In deal news, Callon Petroleum Company and Carrizo Oil & Gas announced that their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive agreement under which Callon will acquire Carrizo in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion. This highly complementary combination will create a leading oil and gas company with scaled development operations across a portfolio of core oil-weighted assets in both the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are moderately higher as Chinese industrial output and retail data topped expectations but gains were capped by overall figures showing the country's slowest quarterly economic growth in decades. Meanwhile, refineries in the path of Tropical Storm Barry continued to operate, although the storm has slashed U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output by 73%, or 1.38 million barrels per day.

Natural gas futures are off ~1%, as weather forecast turned seasonal or below-seasonal next week which should limit cooling demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Oil and gas operations onshore and offshore Western Australia were unaffected by a magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck off the northern coast of the state on Sunday. Chevron 's Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects were running as usual, a spokeswoman said.

(Sunday) Reuters - Five of seven other refineries in southeast Louisiana drenched by Barry's passage were still in operation on Sunday, including ExxonMobil 's 502,500 bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - A unit at Royal Dutch Shell 's Pulau Bukom refinery and petrochemical complex experienced an operational upset on Sunday, a company spokeswoman told Reuters. "On July 14 at approximately 2pm, the Pulau Bukom Manufacturing Site experienced an operational upset at one of its units, which has resulted in flaring," she said. "No injuries have been reported and the relevant authorities have been notified," she said, adding that the rest of the site's operations had not been affected. It was not immediately clear which unit was down. The spokeswoman declined to provide details of the unit citing commercial confidentiality reasons.

Reuters - Oil and gas operations onshore and offshore Western Australia were unaffected by a magnitude 6.6 earthquake that struck off the northern coast of the state on Sunday. Royal Dutch Shell confirmed that there was no impact to operations at the Prelude floating LNG facility as a result of the earthquake. The company had earlier declined to comment.

(Sunday) Reuters - Five of seven other refineries in southeast Louisiana drenched by Barry's passage were still in operation on Sunday. At Royal Dutch Shell 's 225,300 bpd Norco, Louisiana, refinery a power pole broke, but production was not affected.

U.S. E&PS

Reuters - On July 10, Robert F. Heinemann resigned as chairman of Chaparral Energy 's board. The company's board will commence a search for an additional director to fill vacancy resulting from Heinemann's resignation.

Press Release - Callon Petroleum and Carrizo Oil & Gas announced that their Boards of Directors have unanimously approved a definitive agreement under which Callon will acquire Carrizo in an all-stock transaction valued at $3.2 billion. This highly complementary combination will create a leading oil and gas company with scaled development operations across a portfolio of core oil-weighted assets in both the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale.

Jefferies resumed coverage of Callon Petroleum at 'Hold.'

Jefferies downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas , Centennial Resource Development , Gulfport Energy , and Range Resources to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Canacol Energy provided the results of the Ocarina 1 exploration well located on its 100% operated VIM 5 block, and the flow testing results of the Nelson 7 development well located on its 100% operated Esperanza block, both situated in the Lower Magdalena Valley Basin of Colombia. As previously announced earlier in June 2019, the Acordeon 1 exploration well encountered a significant gas accumulation in the Cienaga de Oro sandstone reservoir. The Ocarina 1 well tested the accumulation at a bottom hole location situated approximately 1 kilometer to the south east of the Acordeon 1 well and has encountered a thick section of gas pay within the same CDO sandstone reservoir, thus confirming a significant new accumulation of gas within the CDO. The Nelson 7 development well was spud on April 1, 2019 and reached a total depth of 9,300 feet measured depth on April 21, 2019. The CDO reservoir was perforated over a 107 foot interval and was production tested at multiple rates over a 23 hour period. The interval flowed at a final rate of 29 MMscfpd at a flowing tubing head pressure of 770 psi and a choke of 85/64 inch. The average flow rate for the entire period was 15 MMscfpd.

Press Release - Surge Energy confirmed that a cash dividend is to be paid on August 15, 2019 in respect of July 2019 production, for the shareholders of record on July 31, 2019 will be $0.008333 per share.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - McDermott International announced it has been awarded a sizeable contract by Total Oman E&P Development B.V. in partnership with Oman Oil Company S.O.A.C. to provide front-end engineering design services for the Sohar LNG Bunkering Project in Oman. This project is intended to establish Oman as a regional LNG bunkering hub capable of supplying LNG as a fuel to marine vessels.

REFINERS

(Sunday) Reuters - Phillips 66 is preparing its 253,600 barrel per day (bpd) Alliance, Louisiana, refinery to begin restarting on Monday. The Alliance refinery was shut on Friday due to the risk of flooding and a mandatory evacuation order for residents of Plaquemines Parish, where the refinery is located along the Mississippi River.

(Saturday) Reuters - PBF Energy 's 190,000-barrel-per-day Chalmette, Louisiana, refinery cut back production to stretch its crude oil supply on hand while the Mississippi River is closed by Tropical Storm Barry.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum may restart the main gasoline-producing unit at its 585,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, without a transformer that could take two months to repair. No specific date for the restart attempt of the 140,000 barrel per day gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 (FCCU 3) has been set but it could come within days.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced the successful commissioning of its new 60 MMcf/d cryogenic processing plant in the DJ Basin. The new facility, which substantially increases SMLP's prior processing capacity in the DJ Basin, delivers residue gas to Colorado Interstate Gas and Trailblazer Pipeline and processed NGLs to the Overland Pass Pipeline. In addition, SMLP expects the new plant to operate more efficiently and to generate substantially higher NGL recoveries compared to SMLP's legacy 20 MMcf/d processing facility.

(Business Wire) - Equitrans Midstream Corporation today announced the appointment of Diana M. Charletta as president of Equitrans Midstream Corporation and president of the general partner of EQM Midstream Partners, the Company's publicly traded subsidiary. Charletta will retain her current position of chief operating officer for both ETRN and the EQM General Partner, as well as continue as a member of the EQM General Partner's Board of Directors.

Jefferies upgraded EnLink Midstream to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were up, in line with most Asian shares as China's encouraging factory output and retails sales data lifted investor sentiment. European shares trod water over Germany's weak economic outlook. The dollar fell as investors expect the Federal Reserve to cut its key rate by 25 basis points at the end of July, followed by another cut in September. Gold steadied after data showed Chinese economic growth slowed to its weakest in about 27 years. Oil traded higher.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP