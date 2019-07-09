Crude Rises Ahead of U.S. Inventory Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are lower in premarket trading on downward pressure from the broader markets which await testimony from the chairman of the Federal Reserve. This comes just after a stronger-than-expected jobs report raised questions about the central bank's rate policy.

Global oil prices are advancing ahead of inventory data in the US that is expected to show supply draws and on mounting geopolitical pressures after Iran threatened to take further steps away from nuclear pact in addition to further refine uranium above targets. Meanwhile, a Platt's study found that OPEC's compliance with its production-cut pact dipped in June.

Natural gas continuing to drift lower and now near overnight lows on rising supplies.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Monday) Press Release - A group of Ecuadorian plaintiffs whose litigation against Chevron has been exposed as a fraud and bribery scheme by courts in the United States and elsewhere has ended its Canadian lawsuit against the company. Following dismissals of their claims in Argentina and Brazil, findings against them in the United States and Gibraltar, and a ruling in The Hague that the Republic of Ecuador's failure to prevent the continuation of the fraudulent litigation scheme violated international law, the plaintiffs ended their only remaining lawsuit by dismissing the Canadian case. The plaintiffs further agreed to pay costs to Chevron.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - IFP Energies Nouvelles and Total announced that they signed a strategic R&D partnership that includes an agreement to endow a chair at the IFP School, on carbon capture, utilization and storage and technologies to curb CO2 emissions. The roughly €40 million partnership covers a period of five years.

Reuters - Denmark has fined Total 500,000 Danish crowns ($75,145) for the discharge of chemicals in the North Sea by a company it bought in 2017.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has reached an agreement with anti-trust regulator Cade to sell off a series of natural gas transportation and distribution assets. The company said it had pledged to sell stakes in pipeline networks including a 10% stake in Nova Transportadora do Sudeste (NTS) SA, 10% in Transportadora Associada de Gas (TAG) SA and 51% in Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto Bolivia-Brasil (TBG) SA. It would also sell its indirect ownership in distribution companies, possibly by selling its 51% ownership in subsidiary Gaspetro or the stakes themselves.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Mozambique has put on hold plans to raise funds for its portion of Anadarko Petroleum 's $20 billion gas project, as the government tries to limit its debt sales following a default about three years ago.

Press Release - Montage Resources Corporation today provided an operational update for the second quarter 2019 and announced a reduction in its planned activity level for the second half of 2019 along with second quarter earnings release and conference call information.

QEP Resources was downgraded to perform from outperform at Oppenheimer.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Monday) Press Release - Advantage Oil & Gas provided an operational update which includes solid second quarter 2019 results driven by higher than planned liquids production and strong market diversification gains. Total production for the quarter was 43,000 boe/d, despite proactively shutting-in an average of 5,000 boe/d of dry gas during periods of extremely low AECO pricing, as previously communicated. On average, 30 mmcf/d of AECO-exposed dry gas was taken off-line over the quarter. As a result, gas sold at AECO accounted for only 15% of total production in the second quarter.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate of 8,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by R/C Energy IV Direct Partnership, L.P. and R/C IV Liberty Holdings, L.P. The underwriter intends to offer the shares from time to time for sale in one or more transactions on the New York Stock Exchange, in the over-the-counter market, through negotiated transactions or otherwise at market prices prevailing at the time of sale, at prices related to prevailing market prices or at negotiated prices. The offering is expected to close on July 11, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Liberty will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

Reuters - Petroleum Geo Services ASA further expands MultiClient 3D in Indonesia. The company has mapped a string of prospective Indonesian areas with a back-to-back MultiClient campaign over a 15 month period. This new 3D seismic coverage brings total available data in PGS MultiClient portfolio for Indonesia to 35 000 sq. km 3d and 27 000 line-km 2d.

Press Release - Based on a preliminary review, Petroleum Geo Services ASA expects to report total Segment revenues of approximately $216 million in Q2 2019. MultiClient revenues were approximately $113 million, of which approximately $67 million prefunding and $46 million late sales. Contract revenues were approximately $94 million.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced that service recently began on the third train at its Orla cryogenic natural gas processing plant in Reeves County, Texas. The completion of the final announced processing unit at Orla increases natural gas processing capacity at the facility to 900 million cubic feet per day and allows Enterprise to produce in excess of 140,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids. Throughout the Permian Basin, Enterprise now has the capability to process 1.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas and produce approximately 200,000 BPD of NGLs.

(Late Monday) Press Release - An affiliate of Plains All American Pipeline announced a binding open season for long-term commitments for light crude oil transportation service on its Western Corridor Pipeline System. The open season service will originate in northern Montana for delivery to Gulf Coast markets.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Enterprise Products Partners announced three additional expansion projects that will increase the partnership's capacity to load liquefied petroleum gas, polymer grade propylene and crude oil from its Enterprise Hydrocarbon Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel. In response to record demand for PGP by international markets, the partnership is adding refrigeration facilities at its Houston Ship Channel terminal that will enable Enterprise to load up to an incremental 67,200 BPD, or approximately 2 million barrels per month, of fully refrigerated PGP. With this expansion project, Enterprise will increase flexibility by offering customers the capability to co-load fully refrigerated PGP and LPG onto the same vessel. This expansion is expected to be available in the fourth quarter of 2020.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures fell as investors continued to tone down expectations of an aggressive interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month. European shares slipped, with German shares falling sharply on a profit warning from chemicals giant BASF. Most Asian shares surrendered gains, tracking previous session's weakness on the Wall Street, with technology companies in Japan and Greater China retreating on Apple's overnight drop. OPEC supply cuts and Middle East tensions supported oil prices. Gold eased to a one-week low, as the dollar rallied.

