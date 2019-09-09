Crude Rises After New Saudi Energy Minister Signals OPEC Cuts to Continue

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, tracking gains in the underlying commodities and U.S. stock index futures which extended last week's gains as mixed global economic data drove expectations of monetary stimulus from central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Bets of a potential rate cut by the Fed gained ground after data showed the U.S. economy added fewer-than-expected jobs in August.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic also gained in morning trading after the new Saudi Arabian energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, confirmed expectations that there would be no radical change in his country's oil policy. On Sunday, Saudi Arabia named Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman the new Energy Minister, replacing Khalid al-Falih. The role of Energy Minister has never before been held by a member of the royal family, but the 59 year old has lengthy energy experience which insiders say helped overcome an unwritten rule against royals running the oil portfolio in Saudi. "The options for a change of policy are relatively limited," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. "The price reaction is muted because we don't expect a strong change."

Natural gas futures are up ~1% in pre-market and above its highest levels since late-May as updated temperature forecasts overnight continued to run well above seasonal averages through most of September.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Paulson & Co. Inc., as manager of funds holding 21.6 million shares, or 9.5% of those outstanding, of Callon Petroleum , sent a letter to the board of Callon. The letter informs Callon that Paulson plans to vote its shares against the proposed acquisition of Carrizo Oil & Gas and urges the board and management to pursue a sale of the Company.

KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated coverage of Murphy Oil at 'Overweight.'

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - The Board of Directors of Baytex Energy announced a corporate update and board appointment. The company is now forecasting average production for 2019 of approximately 97,000 boe/d (83% oil and NGL). This compares to its original guidance range for 2019 of 93,000 to 97,000 boe/d, which was recently tightened to 96,000 to 97,000 boe/d. In addition, the Board of Directors announced the appointment of Jennifer Maki as a director of Baytex.

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced that its first exploration well has encountered four zones with prospective natural gas accumulations on the Ortoire exploration block, onshore in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. Highlights include: Coho-1 was drilled to a total depth of 8,560 feet in 28 days and is currently being cased for further evaluation; Coho-1 well logs indicate significant prospective natural gas pay in four unique sand packages in the Herrera sands; Upper Herrera Gr7b and Gr7c sands have indications of a total of 105 feet of net gas pay at measured depths between 5,486 and 7,240 feet, and; The drilling rig will be moving to the Company's second exploration well on the Ortoire block.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Baker Hughes , a GE company, announced that the Baker Hughes international rig count for August 2019 was 1,138, down 24 from the 1,162 counted in July 2019, and up 130 from the 1,008 counted in August 2018. The international offshore rig count for August 2019 was 244, down 11 from the 255 counted in July 2019, and up 32 from the 212 counted in August 2018. The average U.S. rig count for August 2019 was 926, down 29 from the 955 counted in July 2019, and down 124 from the 1,050 counted in August 2018. The average Canadian rig count for August 2019 was 142, up 21 from the 121 counted in July 2019, and down 78 from the 220 counted in August 2018. The worldwide rig count for August 2019 was 2,206, down 32 from the 2,238 counted in July 2019, and down 72 from the 2,278 counted in August 2018.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Noble announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of September 9, 2019. In Middle East, Noble Mick O'Brien - Contract extension, Late-October 2019 to Late-March 2020 and; Noble Johnny Whitstine - Rig has incurred 18 days of operational downtime at zero dayrate during 2Q 2019. While in Australia, Noble Tom Prosser - Five of six option wells exercised, extending the contract to August 2020.

REFINERS

Press Release - Valero Energy and Darling Ingredients Inc. are addressing the growing demand for renewable diesel in global, low-carbon markets by initiating an advanced engineering and development cost review for a new plant in Port Arthur, Texas. The proposed facility under review would be designed to produce 400 million gallons of renewable diesel annually as well as 40 million gallons of renewable naphtha. The new plant would be owned and operated by Diamond Green Diesel Holdings LLC, the 50/50 joint venture between Valero and Darling.

MLPS & PIPELINES

BMO Capital Markets upgraded AltaGas to 'Outperform' from 'Market Perform.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street's main indexes edged higher as investors hoped for a stimulus that is expected from the world's central banks to support slowing growth. A surprise rise in German exports supported European shares. In Asia, Japanese shares hit a 5-1/2-week closing high. The euro fell against the dollar ahead of European Central Bank's policy meeting this week. Gold edged higher, crawling away from a two-week low. Oil prices rose after new Saudi Arabian energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman confirmed expectations that there would be no radical change in his country's oil policy.

