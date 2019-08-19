Crude Rises After Attack on Saudi Oil Field

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, tracking strength in the crude complex and U.S. stock index futures which rose as Treasury yields rebounded, quelling fears of a possible recession. Futures also got a boost after the U.S. agreed to extend a temporary reprieve to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are higher this morning and extending last week's gains, aided by Friday's OPEC weekly that indicated a big drop in output, with Saudi Arabia having produced at its lowest rate in five years. The focus largely remains on global macro, with recent U.S. and China trade headlines have been less optimistic, including Trump saying he's not ready to make an agreement yet. Finally, a weekend attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on a Saudi Arabia oil field also supporting prices this morning.

Natural gas futures pushed lower in early trading despite weekly forecasts showing above-seasonal temperatures for a large majority of the L48 which should increase cooling demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Saturday) Reuters - Norway's BW Offshore has won approval from Brazil's oil regulator ANP for the purchase of the Maromba oilfield from Chevron and Petrobras. The total purchase price for the oilfield located in the Campos Basin off the Brazilian coast is $115 million, to be paid over three milestones as the development progresses towards producing its first oil.

Barclays initiated coverage of Chevron at 'Overweight.'

Barclays initiated coverage of ExxonMobil at 'Equal Weight.'

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Berry Petroleum filed a prospectus relating to the offer and sale of up to 46,833,346 shares of its common stock by the selling stockholders identified in the prospectus, or their permitted transferees.

Johnson Rice & Company suspended coverage of Carrizo Oil & Gas .

Williams Capital Group downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas and Gulfport Energy to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

Barclays initiated coverage of ConocoPhillips and Hess at 'Overweight.'

Barclays initiated coverage of Occidental Petroleum at 'Equal Weight.'

MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'

Scotiabank downgraded Whiting Petroleum to 'Sector Perform' from 'Sector Outperform.'

Stephens downgraded Whiting Petroleum to 'Equal Weight' from 'Overweight.'

Wells Fargo downgraded Whiting Petroleum to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

DRILLERS

Press Release - Precision Drilling announced that it will be reducing its 2019 capital expenditure plan to approximately $144 million, down $25 million from its previously stated budget of $169 million. Additionally, the Company intends to make an application to implement a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange for a portion of its common shares. Precision intends to purchase up to 10% of the public float over a period of twelve months from acceptance of the NCIB. Precision also announced that 2019 year-to-date debt reduction is now at $136 million, as a result of additional open market repurchases in the third quarter and the Company expects to meet its recently increased 2019 target of $200 million. Cumulative debt reduction since the start of 2018 is approximately $310 million, leaving Precision well positioned to meet its long-term targeted range of $400 million to $600 million by the end of 2021. This debt reduction plan will remain a key priority heading into 2020.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Jefferies suspended coverage of Andeavor Logistics .

Credit Suisse downgraded EnLink Midstream to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform.'

Credit Suisse downgraded Holly Energy Partners to 'Underperform' from 'Neutral.'

Barclays reinstated coverage of MPLX at 'Overweight.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose, following gains in global equities on signs that major economies would look to counter stalling growth with fresh stimulus measures, which also eased the pressure on bonds. The dollar edged up against a basket of six major currencies, whereas gold slipped as a recovery in share markets reduced some of the metal's safe-haven appeal. Oil prices gained following an attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists.

