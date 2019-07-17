Crude Recovers Some Losses Ahead of EIA Report

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open around mixed, with higher oil prices being offset by flat to slightly lower index futures. A number of analyst recommendation changes and initiations may drive some stock-specific performance across the space today ahead of the full kick-off of sector earnings set to begin over the next few days.

WTI crude oil and Brent crude oil are higher by just over 1%, recovering a portion of yesterday's losses, which originally stemmed from news reports citing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which indicated Iran may be willing to negotiate on its missile program. Meanwhile, API inventory drew less than expected last night for crude. DOE weekly data set for release later this morning is expected to show a draw of ~3 million barrels.

Natural gas futures are higher by over 1%, trading in sympathy with oil prices and amid forecasts for above average seasonal temperatures across much of the U.S.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - A small-scale Canadian liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant has signed the country's first binding supply agreement with China, ahead of much larger deals expected to be finalised with operators of bigger new terminals. The deal is small but is a sign of things to come. Terminals with export capacity of 24 million tonnes a year (mtpa) are planned in British Columbia by Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron and Pacific Oil & Gas, targeting Asian buyers.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Officials from Eni sought to convince a witness, a former Eni manager, to withdraw some statements he had made during investigations into a Nigerian corruption case involving the company. Prosecutor Fabio De Pasquale made the comment in a trial hearing into the case, during a legal debate over a request by Eni lawyers to adjourn proceedings to allow more time to consider new evidence in a related investigation.

Reuters - Total said that it had restarted operations at the Île-de-France Pipeline (PLIF) and its 102,000 barrels per day Grandpuits refinery near Paris, after receiving clearance from the government. The company said the pipeline has been analysed and around 60 defects were found and repaired.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras is in talks with the Uruguayan government to give back licenses to operate natural gas distributors in the country. Roberto Castello Branco met with Uruguayan president Tabare Vázquez to discuss the issue. Petrobras said the licenses to operate the companies will be given back to the Uruguayan government by the end of September and both parties agreed to end litigation involving the licenses.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Total 's 225,500-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery may restore full production when its full steam supply is available. The refinery is raising production on a vacuum distillation unit (VDU) and the Unibon hydrocracker.

U.S. E&PS

Imperial Capital downgraded Centennial Resource Development to 'In Line' from 'Outperform.'

Raymond James downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas to 'Market Perform' from 'Strong Buy.'

Press Release - On July 16, 2019, a panel of the United States Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals rendered its opinion in the previously disclosed lawsuit, Apache Deepwater, L.L.C. vs. W&T Offshore . The opinion affirmed the previously disclosed trial court judgment against W&T Offshore, Inc. (the "Company"). Company management believes this case has been wrongly decided and intends to continue to pursue vigorously all available legal recourse. As previously disclosed, in 2017 in connection with the appeal, the Company deposited $49.5 million in the registry of the court and accrued such amount as a liability. Accordingly, the Company does not believe that any adverse outcome from this appeal would materially impact its available liquidity, financial position or results of operations.

Press Release - Pandion Energy AS has entered into an agreement with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS to acquire a 20 percent interest in PL 891, containing the Slagugle prospect. The license is located in the prolific Haltenbanken area of the Norwegian Sea in blocks 6608/10, 11 and 12. Contingent on approval by the Norwegian Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, the operator will be making preparations to drill the Slagugle prospect in 2020, alternatively 2021.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - RM LAW, P.C. announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of all persons or entities that purchased EQT Corporation on behalf of purchasers of the company's securities between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, inclusive.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Comstock Resources announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC in a cash and stock merger valued at approximately $2.2 billion.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced that Correne S. Loeffler has been named Chief Financial Officer effective August 1, 2019. Ms. Loeffler succeeds Michael J. Stevens, who is stepping down after a distinguished 18-year career with Whiting. Stevens was named Chief Financial Officer in 2005 and will depart effective August 1, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Oil States International announced that its Board of Directors elected Hallie A. Vanderhider as a member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Vanderhider has been appointed as a Class III Director with an initial term expiring in May 2022 and will serve on the company's Audit Committee.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Simmons Energy initiated coverage of Enterprise Products and Plains All American at 'Overweight', and Noble Midstream at 'Neutral.'

Mizuho Securities downgraded Shell Midstream Partners to 'Underperform' from 'Neutral.'

Press Release - Seadrill Partners secured a one well contract with PC Gabon Upstream S.A. for the West Polaris to work offshore Gabon. Backlog is expected to be approximately $22 million excluding mobilization fees with commencement expected in September 2019 and running to the end of 2019.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock futures were flat as investors continue to focus on quarterly results from major companies. European shares were little changed, while Japan's Nikkei ended lower on U.S.-China trade uncertainty. The dollar index edged down. Gold was trading in the negative territory. A slew of top corporates, including Netflix, IBM and eBay are scheduled to report after the closing bell.

