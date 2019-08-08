Crude Rebounds After Touching Fresh 7-Month Low

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open higher, lifted by a rebound in crude oil prices after touching fresh 7-month lows yesterday, and as broader futures also indicate a higher open. Trading should remain volatile amid the uncertainty of the current trade war, and another heavy round of sector-based earnings results.

WTI crude oil is higher by 2%, and Brent is gaining over 1%, as prices aim to stabilize. Traders will be watching for headlines on the trade front, along with taking cues from equity performance. Meanwhile, media reports indicated Saudi Arabia called other producers to discuss possible policy responses amid the recent price weakness.

Natural gas futures are higher by 2%. Weekly inventory data due out later this morning is calling for a build of 59 bcf.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Chevron said it has launched one of the world's largest carbon capture and storage projects, injecting CO2 into a deep reservoir under an island off Western Australia at its Gorgon LNG project.

Reuters - Crude output from ExxonMobil 's Cepu block may exceed its capacity of 220,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year, to reach 235,000 bpd. Potential reserves at the block are bigger than initially estimated after a reevaluation and Exxon is currently conducting a test until November.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras sold its entire oil hedge position amid a sharp fall in crude prices saying it has eliminated uncertainties regarding its cash flow thanks in part to divestments.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Abraxas Petroleum reported financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The three months ended June 30, 2019 resulted in: Production of 871 MBoe (9,572 Boepd); Revenue of $34.8 million; Net income of $11.7 million, or $0.07 per share; Adjusted net income (excluding certain non-cash items) of $4.2 million, or $0.02 per share; EBITDA of $19.8 million; and, Adjusted EBITDA per bank loan covenants of $19.8 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Berry Petroleum reported net income of $32 million or $0.39 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $20 million or $0.25 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2019. In addition, the Board approved a regular $0.12 per share dividend for the third quarter of 2019.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Bonanza Creek Energy announced its second quarter 2019 financial results and operating outlook. Highlights of the second quarter 2019 include: Increasing 2019 annual production guidance to a range of 22.0 to 24.0 MBoe/d following strong second quarter 2019 sales volumes of 24.4 MBoe/d, up 18% over first quarter 2019 and 38% over fourth quarter 2018; The Whitetail A-4 well in the Company's Northern acreage is performing consistent with the Company's Legacy East XRL type curve; Net oil and gas revenue of $85.8 million, an increase of 18% over first quarter 2019; GAAP net income of $41.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, inclusive of $0.42 non-cash gain on derivatives; Adjusted EBITDAX of $56.2 million, or $2.72 per diluted share, an increase of 14% sequentially; Lease operating expenses of $2.87 per Boe, a decrease of 1% over first quarter 2019; Total general and administrative expense, including non-cash, stock-based compensation, of $9.8 million. Cash G&A, excluding stock-based compensation, was $8.0 million for the quarter or $3.61 per Boe, down 24% from first quarter 2019; Combined cash costs of LOE, Rocky Mountain Infrastructure operating expenses, gathering, transportation and processing, and cash G&A totaled $9.65 per Boe for the quarter, down 13% from first quarter 2019; and, total capital expenditures of $81.7 million for the quarter and $126.5 million year to date, in line with Company's full year 2019 guidance of $230.0 to $255.0 million.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Carrizo Oil & Gas announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter of 2019 and provided an operational update. Carrizo reported second quarter of 2019 net income attributable to common shareholders of $102.2 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $30.1 million, or $0.37 and $0.36 per basic and diluted share, respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. The net income attributable to common shareholders for the second quarter of 2019 and the second quarter of 2018 include certain items typically excluded from published estimates by the investment community. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, which excludes the impact of these items as described in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables below, for the second quarter of 2019 was $65.9 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to $66.6 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Chaparral Energy announced its second quarter 2019 financial and operational results. The company reported a net loss of $45.2 million, or $0.99 per share, during the second quarter of 2019. This included a $63.6 million non-cash ceiling test impairment charge primarily due to a decrease in the prices used to estimate its reserves, partially offset by a $17.6 million non-cash gain in the fair value of hedge derivative instruments. Chaparral's adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was up 54% on a quarter-over-quarter basis to $43.7 million, primarily due to increased production. On a year-over-year basis, adjusted EBITDA was up 62% primarily due to higher production and lower operating costs. Total gross commodity sales for the second quarter of 2019 were $72.5 million, which included $51.0 million from oil, $11.0 million from NGLs and $10.5 million from natural gas. This represents a 36% quarter-over-quarter increase compared to $53.2 million in the first quarter of 2019 and an increase of 16% year-over-year compared to $62.3 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - On August 6, 2019, Gary E. Gould, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of EQT , notified the Company of his intent to resign from his position with the Company effective August 7, 2019. Upon Mr. Gould's departure, the Company eliminated the role of Chief Operating Officer.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Marathon Oil reported second quarter 2019 net income of $161 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts' earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $189 million, or $0.23 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $797 million, or $771 million before changes in working capital. In addition, the company reported $137 million of organic free cash flow post-dividend, bringing year-to-date organic free cash flow to $217 million, $250 million of year-to-date share repurchases in addition to $82 million of dividend payments; approximately 25% of year-to-date net operating cash flow returned to shareholders, and that its Board of Directors approved increase of the share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion.

Press Release - Murphy Oil reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, including net income attributable to Murphy of $92 million, or $0.54 per diluted share. Adjusted net income, which excludes discontinued operations and other one-off items, was $36 million, or $0.21 per diluted share. In addition, the company repurchased approximately seven percent of outstanding shares for $300 million, resulting in cumulative share repurchases of more than $1.6 billion since 2012.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Occidental Petroleum reported that it is offering $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due February 2021, $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due August 2021, $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2022, $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.600% Senior Notes due 2021, $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.700% Senior Notes due 2022, $3,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 2.900% Senior Notes due 2024, $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.200% Senior Notes due 2026, $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 3.500% Senior Notes due 2029, $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.300% Senior Notes due 2039 and $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its 4.400% Senior Notes due 2049.

Raymond James downgraded Oasis Petroleum to 'Outperform' from 'Strong Buy.'

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - PDC Energy reported its 2019 second quarter operating and financial results while announcing improvements to its 2019 capital efficiency by reducing its full-year capital investment guidance and increasing its full-year production guidance. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $68.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $160.3 million, or $2.43 per diluted share, for the comparable 2018 period. The year-over-year difference was primarily attributable to a $160.3 million difference in fair value of unsettled derivatives, a $130.6 million decrease in impairments of property and equipment and a $33.6 million difference in gain on sale of properties and equipment. Adjusted net income for the second quarter, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $22.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share in 2019 compared to an adjusted net loss of $84.5 million, or $1.28 per diluted share in 2018. In addition, the company returned $125 million to shareholders through July with the repurchase of approximately 3.7 million shares via the previously announced $200 million stock repurchase program.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Penn Virginia announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $51.6 million, or $3.40 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.17 per share, in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income was $29.8 million, or $1.96 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019, versus $37.4 million, or $2.46 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Ring Energy announced financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2019. For the three month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $51,334,225, compared to revenues of $29,924,883 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported oil and gas revenues of $93,132,540, compared to $59,816,274 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, Ring reported net income of $12,375,256, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4,719,806, or $0.08 per fully diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported net income of $23,464,697, or $0.36 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10,385,440, or $0.17 per fully diluted share for the six month period ended June 30, 2018.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - SandRidge Energy announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the second quarter, the Company reported a net loss of $13 million, or $0.38 per share, and net cash provided by operating activities of $31 million. After adjusting for certain items, the Company's adjusted net loss amounted to $9 million, or $0.25 per share, operating cash flow totaled $31 million and adjusted EBITDA was $35 million for the quarter.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Talos Energy announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2019 and an operations update. The company reported revenue of $286.8 million and average realized prices of $64.13/Bbl of oil and $2.45/Mcf of natural gas, net of deductions. 92% of operating revenues were derived from oil production and reflect a significant basis differential premium to the average WTI benchmark price of $59.81/Bbl during the same period. Net Income of $94.8 million ($1.74 earnings per share - diluted) and Adjusted Net Income of $67.8 million ($1.25 adjusted earnings per share - diluted).

Raymond James downgraded QEP Resources to 'Market Perform' from 'Strong Buy.'

CANADIAN E&PS

TD Securities downgraded Bonavista Energy to 'Reduce' from 'Buy.'

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Gran Tierra Energy announced the Company's financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company reported net income of $39 million ($0.10 per share, basic) compared with a net income of $2 million or $0.01 per share basic in the quarter ended March 31, 2019; net income for the first six months of 2019 was $41 million. In addition, the company returned $24 million to stockholders between January 1 and June 30, 2019, through buybacks of 10.4 million shares of common stock (2.7% of outstanding shares of common stock as of January 1, 2019).

Press Release - Kelt Exploration released its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, revenue was $100.7 million and adjusted funds from operations was $45.5 million ($0.25 per share, diluted), compared to $98.7 million and $47.1 million ($0.25 per share, diluted) respectively, in the second quarter of 2018. Net capital expenditures incurred during the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $91.0 million. During the second quarter of 2019, the Company spent $57.1 million on drill and complete operations, $36.2 million on equipment, facilities and pipelines and $1.4 million on land and seismic. Property dispositions, net of property acquisitions were $3.7 million during the quarter.

Press Release - Paramount Resources reported second quarter 2019 results. Paramount's second quarter netback was $82.1 million compared to $115.7 million in the first quarter of 2019, primarily as a result of weaker natural gas and NGLs prices. Second quarter 2019 operating costs of $86.8 million ($11.66 per Boe) were lower than first quarter operating costs of $90.4 million ($12.35 per Boe). In addition, cash from operating activities was $48.1 million in the second quarter of 2019. Adjusted funds flow was $54.2 million ($0.41 per share).

Press Release - Pengrowth Energy reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The Company also announced that GLJ Petroleum Consultants Ltd. has provided an updated report of Pengrowth's bitumen reserves estimate based on the performance of the Lindbergh thermal oil project effective June 30, 2019. Pengrowth reported a net loss of $76.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to a net loss of $27.5 million in the same period last year. The net loss increased primarily due to a $95.0 million impairment charge in the current quarter as a result of a significant decline in the forward natural gas benchmark prices. This was partially offset by the impact of lower realized losses on commodity risk management, higher bitumen production, lower cash G&A expenses and change in fair value of commodity risk management.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development reported its operating and financial results for the second quarter of the 2019 fiscal year. Earnings of $99 million were generated in the quarter, which included an $85 million deferred income tax recovery due to a reduction in the Alberta provincial income tax rate. Dividends of $10 million were paid to shareholders. The Company has never incurred a write down nor recorded an impairment of its assets and this quarter represents Peyto's 58th consecutive quarter o f earnings .

Press Release - Touchstone Exploration announced that drilling operations have commenced with the spudding of the first exploration well on the Ortoire block. The Company also provided an operational update. Highlights include: Spudded Coho-1, the Company's first exploratory well on its Ortoire property, on August 7, 2019; Achieved crude oil sales of 1,768 barrels per day and 1,944 bbls/d for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, representing increases of 3% and 19% relative to the prior year comparative periods; Delivered an average of approximately 1,829 bbls/d of field estimated crude oil production through the first six days of August 2019; and received regulatory approval to reinject produced water from four of our producing properties.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR announced that it has acquired isomerization technologies from RRT Global that will enable KBR to offer expanded octane and clean fuel technology solutions to customers. KBR, in alliance with RRT Global, has been offering MAX-ISOM catalytic distillation technology for the isomerization of C5 and C6 n-paraffins to boost gasoline pool octane since 2015. Isomerization of C5 and C6 streams is practiced to improve the octane rating of light straight run naphtha. Now, KBR has acquired the patented technology with intellectual property rights to offer MAX-ISOM globally and to offer isomerization technologies for C4 and C7 streams.

Press Release - TETRA Technologies announced consolidated second quarter net loss before discontinued operations of $8.2 million, compared to $18.7 million in the first quarter of 2019 and $12.1 million in the same quarter of last year. Net loss per share before discontinued operations during the second quarter was $0.06 per share and compared to a net loss per share of $0.09 in the first quarter of this year and a net loss per share of $0.05 in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted per share loss in the second quarter before discontinued operations and excluding special items, was a loss of $0.02 and compares to adjusted per share loss of $0.04 in the first quarter and adjusted earnings per share of $0.03 in the second quarter of 2018.

REFINERS

Press Release - Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported a $16.8 million of Net loss and $0.21 Net loss per unit for the second quarter 2019. It included a $2.6 million favorable net impact related to the non-cash lower of cost or market inventory adjustments, a $16.2 million non-cash loss on impairment and disposal of assets and a $12.2 million unrealized hedging loss. Excluding these and other non-cash charges, Adjusted net income and Adjusted net income per unit were $16.6 million and $0.21, respectively. The company's $79.6 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 included a $2.6 million favorable net impact related to the non-cash LCM inventory adjustments. Excluding this impact, Adjusted EBITDA (excluding-LCM/LIFO) was $77.0 million.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - BP Midstream Partners reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The company reported adjusted EBITDA attributable to the Partnership in the second quarter was $45.6 million; Cash available for distribution attributable to the Partnership of $42.9 million; that the board of directors of the general partner of BPMP declared an increased quarterly cash distribution of $0.3237 per unit for the second quarter of 2019; and that distribution coverage ratio was 1.25 times for the second quarter.

Press Release - Cheniere Energy reported a net loss of $114 million, or $0.44 per share (basic and diluted), for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a net loss of $18 million, or $0.07 per share (basic and diluted), for the comparable 2018 period. Cheniere reported a net income of $27 million, or $0.11 per share (basic and diluted) for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $339 million, or $1.42 per share - basic and $1.40 per share - diluted, for the comparable 2018 period. Net loss increased during the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018 and net income decreased during the six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. In June 2019, the company announced a capital allocation framework which prioritizes investments in the growth of our liquefaction platform, improvement of consolidated leverage metrics, and a return of excess capital to shareholders under a 3-year, $1.0 billion share repurchase program.

Press Release - NuStar Energy reported strong second quarter 2019 earnings results, highlighted NuStar's significant progress on its 2019 capital projects program and outlined NuStar's expectations for the second half of 2019 and beyond. NuStar's adjusted net income was $54 million for the second quarter of 2019, up $25 million or 85% compared to net income of $29 million for the second quarter of 2018. Second quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per unit were $0.18 per unit, higher than EPU of $0.15 in the second quarter of 2018. For the second quarter of 2019, the company generated adjusted EBITDA of $169 million, up $12 million or 8% over second quarter 2018 EBITDA of $157 million.

Press Release - Targa Resources reported second quarter 2019 results. Second quarter 2019 net income (loss) attributable to Targa Resources Corp. was ($10.2) million compared to $109.1 million for the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported quarterly earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and other non-cash items of $306.5 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to $315.2 million for the second quarter of 2018. The Company reported distributable cash flow for the second quarter of 2019 of $192.0 million compared to total common dividends to be paid of $211.5 million and total Series A Preferred Stock dividends to be paid of $22.9 million.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher opening as strong trade data from China and firmer yuan soothed investor sentiment, propelling equities in Europe and Asia higher. The dollar index was little changed, while gold prices slipped. Uber, Activision Blizzard, CBS, News Corp and Symantec are scheduled to report after the end of trading session.

