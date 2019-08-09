Crude Rallies on Expectations of More OPEC Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for another mixed start, supported by further strength in the crude complex but weighed down by weakness in the major equity indices which fell as investors grappled with fresh trade tensions and political turmoil in Britain and Italy. Earnings will dominate headlines today for the sector

WTI crude futures are up an additional +1% this morning, trading in line with Brent, backed expectations of more OPEC production cuts and despite the International Energy Agency reporting demand growth at its lowest level since the financial crisis of 2008. The IEA said global oil demand in the first half of 2019 grew at its slowest pace since 2008 hurt by mounting signs of an economic slowdown and a ramping up of the U.S.-China trade war. The agency said that compared with the same month in 2018, global demand fell by 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May - the second year-on-year fall of 2019.

Natural gas futures dropped over 2.4% this morning after yesterday's jump, declining despite yesterday's stora ge report and new forecasts yesterday that have weather this week and next remaining warmer than normal, especially in TX and the rest of the South, before turning warmer than usual in two weeks across much of the country

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Iraq is close to reaching a deal with BP and Eni for an export pipeline project that was initially planned as part of a mega-deal with ExxonMobil, according to five senior Iraqi oil officials involved in the negotiations. Under the proposed $400 million agreement, British company BP and Italy's Eni would run the scheme to build two seabed oil pipelines for Iraq's southern exports through the Gulf, the sources told Reuters, declining to be named as the discussions have not been made public.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Brazilian Asset Manager Vinci eyes natural gas distribution assets that may be sold by Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras .

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Approach Resources reported second quarter 2019 financial and operational results. Net loss for second quarter 2019 was $13.6 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, on revenues of $14.7 million. Excluding the decrease in the fair value of its commodity derivatives of $0.3 million and restructuring expenses of $0.1 million adjusted net loss (non-GAAP) for the second quarter 2019 was $13.2 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the second quarter 2019 was $5.6 million. Production for second quarter 2019 totaled 875 Mboe, or 9.6 MBoe/d, made up of 23% oil, 37% NGLs and 40% natural gas. Average realized commodity prices for second quarter 2019, before the effect of commodity derivatives, were $56.54 per Bbl of oil, $12.49 per Bbl of NGLs and negative $0.27 per Mcf of natural gas. Our average realized price, including the effect of commodity derivatives, was $17.56 per Boe for second quarter 2019. Our realized prices for natural gas have been adversely impacted by the extreme WAHA discount in the basin, and we expect our realized natural gas prices to be depressed until the fourth quarter of 2019.

Press Release - Ultra Petroleum announced financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. During the second quarter of 2019, total production volumes were 62.5 Bcfe, a 0.3 Bcfe uplift from the first quarter production volumes of 62.2 Bcfe. Production was 12% lower than the 70.9 Bcfe recorded in the same quarter of 2018. Continued operational efficiency allowed the Company to produce above its expected guidance even as it reduced overall capital investment to optimize cash flow and liquidity in the face of a challenging regional gas pricing. Total revenues decreased 18% to $155.4 million as compared to $190.1 million during the second quarter of 2018 based on lower production in the second quarter of 2019 and lower oil pricing. Ultra Petroleum's reported net income was $57.1 million, or $0.29 per diluted share. Ultra reported adjusted net income of $4.1 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Westport Fuel Systems reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on our business. Highlights include: Driven by strong growth in Westport HPDI 2.0TM sales and continued strength in the independent aftermarket business, Transportation revenue was up 12.6% over Q1 and up 2% (6% on a constant currency basis) over Q2 2018; Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $8.1 million compared with Q1 2019, Adjusted EBITDA of $7.3 million and Q2 2018, $8.5 million; Q2 2019 EBITDA of $4.0 million compared with Q1 2019, $4.2 million; Positive cash flow from operations of $2.5 million compared to a use of cash of $2.0 million in the prior year quarter, and; Company share of CWI net income of $5.9 million in Q2 2019 compared to $8.6 million in Q1 2019 and $7.8 million in Q2 2018 performance, reflects lower Q2 2019 sales. Based on positive first half results, Westport Fuel Systems full year revenue guidance is being revised to between $285 and $305 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Canacol Energy reported its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. The Corporation recorded net income of $1.9 million and $8.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to net losses of $26 million and $17.7 million for the same periods in 2018. Net capital expenditures for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 were $13.4 million and $48.2 million. Net capital expenditures were net of the $14.5 million disposition of working interest of the Sabanas flowline during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. As at June 30, 2019, the Corporation had $28.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $4.6 million in restricted cash and $47.1 million in working capital surplus. The Corporation successfully drilled two exploration wells, Acordeon-1 and Ocarina-1, during the three months ended June 30, 2019 and two development wells, Palmer-2 and Nelson-7, during the six months ended June 30, 2019, all of which, have been put on permanent production. The Corporation completed the expansion of its Jobo 3 natural gas processing facility during the three months ended June 30, 2019, lifting Canacol's natural gas treatment capacity from previous levels of 200 MMscfpd to 330 MMscfpd.

Press Release - Enerplus reported its second quarter 2019 operating and financial results. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $237.0 million and adjusted funds flow was $186.0 million. Second quarter net income was $85.1 million, or $0.36 per share, and adjusted net income was $74.3 million, or $0.32 per share. The Company repurchased and cancelled 6.6 million shares during the second quarter for total consideration of $70.6 million. Since initiating its share repurchase program in the third quarter of 2018 up to and including August 7, 2019, the Company has repurchased and cancelled 15.3 million shares for total consideration of $178 million.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - CES Energy Solutions reported on its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. CES generated $312.9 million in revenue and achieved Adjusted EBITDAC of $41.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019, representing a record second quarter result for the Company, and revenue of $645.9 million and Adjusted EBITDAC of $85.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. On July 17, 2018, the Company began a normal course issuer bid to repurchase for cancellation up to 24,587,978 common shares. Since inception of the NCIB and up to June 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased 7,873,003 common shares at an average price of $3.45 per share for a total amount $27.2 million, representing 32% of total shares available to repurchase. Subsequent to June 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased 185,000 additional common shares at a weighted average price per share of $1.94 per share for a total amount of $0.4 million and renewed the existing NCIB to repurchase for cancellation up to 18,649,192 common shares. The renewed NCIB will terminate on July 16, 2020 or such earlier date as the maximum number of common shares are purchased pursuant to the NCIB or the NCIB is completed or is terminated at the Company's election. Further, CES announced that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.005 per common share on September 13, 2019 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

BMO Capital Markets downgraded CES Energy Solutions to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

Raymond James upgraded CES Energy Solutions to 'Strong Buy' from 'Outperform.'

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Enerflex reported its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Enerflex generated revenue of $542 million, an increase of $137 million over the prior year, driven by improved results across all product lines, particularly Engineered Systems, which increased by $107 million due to projects in the USA and Canada segments. In addition, the Service and Rental product lines experienced significant increases over the prior year with increased service activity levels and the organic expansion of the contract compression fleet in the USA. The Company aims to drive stable earnings growth by securing long-term contracts for these recurring revenue product lines. Subsequent to June 30, 2019, Enerflex declared a quarterly dividend of $0.105 per share, payable on October 3, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 22, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Key Energy Services reported second quarter 2019 consolidated revenues of $112.9 million and a net loss of $18.3 million, or $(0.90) per share as compared to consolidated revenues of $109.3 million and a net loss of $23.4 million, or $(1.15) per share, for the first quarter of 2019. The results for the second quarter of 2019 include a $2.2 million, or $0.11 per share, one-time fee associated with a one-time tax refund, expenses of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per share, associated with certain equity awards, and gains on the sale of assets of $1.8 million, or $0.09 per share. Excluding these items, the Company reported a net loss of $16.6 million, or $(0.81) per share for the second quarter of 2019. The results for the first quarter of 2019 include expenses of $0.7 million, or $0.04 per share, associated with certain equity awards, and loss on the sale of assets of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share. Excluding these items, the Company reported a net loss of $22.3 million, or $(1.09) per share for the first quarter of 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced its 2019 second quarter results. The Company generated consolidated revenue of $72.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 7% from the same period in 2018. The increase is attributable to increased activity in the International business unit, increased market share and an increase in revenue per EDR day in the US and Canadian business units, offset by lower drilling activity in both of these units. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $30.7 million in the second quarter, an increase of 4% from the same period in 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA was driven by the increase in consolidated gross profit offset by an increase in research and development expense. The Company recorded net income of $9.2 million ($0.11 per share) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income of $5.5 million ($0.06 per share) recorded in the same period in 2018. Net income was positively impacted by increased activity and profitability in the International business unit, a smaller foreign exchange loss, lower stock-based compensation expense, and a lower effective tax rate.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced that the Board of Directors (with Mr. Jim Hill, the significant shareholder through J.D Hill Investments Ltd., abstaining from voting) declared a quarterly dividend of nineteen cents(C$0.19) per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be paid on September 27, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2019.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Pason Systems announced the appointment of Laura Schwinn to its board of directors, effective today. Laura Schwinn is currently the President of W. R. Grace & Co.'s $700 million Specialty Catalysts business, one of Grace's three global operating segments. She joins the board members of Pason as an independent, non-executive director and will stand for nomination at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Shawcor announced Second Quarter 2019 results. Second quarter 2019 revenue was $412 million, which reflects a full quarter impact from the acquisition of ZCL Composites Inc. This is an increase of 18% from the $350 million reported in the first quarter of 2019 and is 17% higher than the $353 million reported in the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2019 was $36 million, which reflects a positive impact from the ZCL acquisition, an increase of 28% from the $28 million reported in the first quarter of 2019 and basically in-line with the $37 million reported in the second quarter of 2018. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 was $51.0 million (or earnings per share of $0.73) compared with a net loss of $9.1 million (or loss per share of $0.13) in the first quarter of 2019 and a net income of $7.3 million (or $0.10 earnings per share diluted) in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding the impact of gains on the sale of land and investment in associate, the costs related to the acquisition of ZCL and the adjustment for Argentina Hyperinflationary accounting, adjusted net income1 in the second quarter of 2019 was $18.9 million (or $0.27 adjusted earnings per share). The Company's order backlog was $519 million at June 30, 2019, which includes orders related to the ZCL business, higher compared to the backlog of $454 million at March 31, 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced strong financial and operating results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2019. Inter Pipeline generated funds from operations of $240.2 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $261.5 million in the second quarter of 2018. While pipeline operations generated stable results, the eight percent decrease in funds from operations was due to lower frac-spread pricing in the NGL processing business. Dividend payments to shareholders were $175.7 million, or $0.43 per share in the second quarter of 2019 an increase from $162 million for the same period in 2018. Inter Pipeline's current monthly dividend rate is $0.1425 per share, or $1.71 per share on an annualized basis.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced it is exploring the potential sale of its European bulk liquid storage business. Should a sale be completed, proceeds could be used to reduce outstanding debt and finance Inter Pipeline's capital expenditure program, including the Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

Reuters - Kinder Morgan 's El Paso Natural Gas Company lifts force majeure on Dutch Flats Compressor Station, Mohave County, Arizona.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Magellan Midstream Partners announced that it has priced $500 million of its 3.950% senior notes due 2050. The notes were priced at 99.910% of par to yield 3.955% to maturity. The partnership intends to use the net proceeds from this offering of approximately $494.4 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, for general partnership purposes, including expansion capital projects.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2019, including net income of $4.8 million, adjusted EBITDA of $68.6 million, distributable cash flow of $38.4 million, and a distribution coverage ratio of 1.62x. On July 25, 2019, the board of directors of SMLP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2875 per unit on all of its outstanding common units, or $1.15 per unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. This distribution will be paid on August 14, 2019, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on August 7, 2019.

Press Release - Summit Midstream Partners announced that its Board of Directors has appointed J. Heath Deneke to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer of Summit Midstream Partners, LLC, effective September 16, 2019. Mr. Deneke will also join the Board of Directors of Summit Midstream GP, LLC. Leonard Mallett, who has been serving as President and CEO of Summit Midstream Partners on an interim basis since February 2019, will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Operations Officer and will report to Mr. Deneke.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were lower as concerns over the escalating Sino-U.S. trade dispute continued to dampen investor sentiment. European shares were down on prospects of early elections in Italy and Britain, while Asian equities mostly ended in the green. The Japanese yen rose against the dollar on safe-haven bets, while gold stayed above $1,500, on course for its biggest weekly gain since April 2016. Oil prices inched higher, helped by expectations of more OPEC production cuts. Data on U.S. producer prices is on the economic calendar .

