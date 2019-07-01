Crude Rallies as OPEC Plans to Extend Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to rally at the open, driven by strong gains in the crude complex and broader index futures which surged as trade tensions between the United States and China eased after both sides agreed to restart talks this weekend and investors returned to riskier assets following the truce. Meanwhile, traders will be looking for major headlines out of the highly anticipated OPEC meeting that takes place today and tomorrow while the OPEC Joint Technical Committee and OPEC Ministerial meetings are scheduled for later today.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped over 2% in early trading on reports that Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to extend the current OPEC+ output agreement by six to nine months. "The longer the horizon, the stronger the certainty to the market." Russian Energy Minister Novak said continuing the cuts through March would take the agreement through winter, when Russia finds it harder to raise output due to harsh weather conditions. Meanwhile, easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China also lent support to higher oil prices .

Natural gas futures are off 2%, pressured by below-seasonal temperatures expanding in the West and Midwest this week which should limit cooling demand.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell confirms two fatalities as a result of an incident on June 30 at the Shell Auger Tension Leg Platform in Gulf of Mexico.

Press Release - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobas announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V., has commenced cash tender offers to repurchase certain of its outstanding U.S. Dollar-, Euro- and Pound Sterling-denominated notes.

Reuters - France's consumer fraud watchdog said it had carried out raids at the premises of 13 energy firms in the French retail electricity and gas market, as part of an investigation into possible anti-competitive practices. A source close to the investigation said Italy's Eni was the second energy firm targeted by the investigation. Eni had no immediate comment to make.

Reuters - Repsol announced three renewable generation projects with a total generation capacity of 800 megawatts (MW), bringing it a step closer to its 2025 target of 4,500 MW of low-emission power generation. The company currently has 2,952 MW of low emission projects in operation and another 1,083 MW under development. Its target is to reach 4,500 MW in the next six years.

Reuters - The first liquefied natural gas cargo to be loaded from Royal Dutch Shell 's Prelude project in Australia has been delivered to Korea Gas Corp. The 70,000 tonne-cargo was purchased on a spot basis by KOGAS and delivered on June 27.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobas believes three types of companies, including domestic fuel distribution companies such as Raizen, could be interested in purchasing its refineries. Speaking at an event in Rio de Janeiro, Petrobras Chief Institutional Relations Officer Roberto Furian Ardenghy said fuel distribution firms, oil producers with operations in Brazil and trading firms could buy some refineries it has on the block.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., the largest shareholder of EQT , announced that it intends to vote to elect the Rice Group slate of nominees to the EQT Board of Directors at the company's shareholder meeting on July 10, 2019. The firm, on behalf of the T. Rowe Price funds and certain of its advisory clients, will support Rice Group nominees Lydia Beebe, Lee Canaan, Kathryn Jackson, John McCartney, Daniel Rice IV, Toby Rice, and Hallie Vanderhider.

Press Release - EQT announced that Glass Lewis & Co, a leading independent proxy advisory firm, recommends EQT shareholders vote "FOR" all 12 of EQT's director nominees on the GOLD universal proxy card in connection with the company's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for July 10, 2019.

Press Release - Marathon Oil announced the company has closed on the sale of its U.K. business, which consists of the Brae area fields and Foinaven, to RockRose Energy PLC. The transaction represents a complete country exit for Marathon Oil.

Press Release - Kosmos Energy announced that the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim-1 well (GTA-1), drilled on the eastern anticline within the unit development area of Greater Tortue, has encountered approximately 30 meters of net gas pay in high-quality Albian reservoir. The Greater Tortue Ahmeyim LNG project is on track to deliver first gas in the first half of 2022, and the well (which has been designed as a future producer) will be used to further optimize the development drilling plans for the BP-operated project.

(Late Saturday) Reuters - Glass Lewis & Co has recommended that investors in EQT vote in favor of the company's board nominees, putting it at odds with another proxy advisory firm which recommended voting in favor of a competing slate of directors proposed by Toby and Derek Rice.

Barclays upgraded Callon Petroleum to 'Overweight' from 'Equal-weight.'

Barclays downgraded SM Energy to 'Underweight' from 'Equal-weight.'

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced the company's banking syndicate has extended the syndicated credit facility redetermination date until August 30, 2019 as it progress through the necessary provisions in regard to the Peace River Oil Partnership disposition and continue to evaluate the potential of an unsecured bond offering, which remains subject to market conditions and acceptable terms. The borrowing base under the syndicated credit facility continues to be $550 million with capacity of $460 million during the extension period. Obsidian Energy anticipates closing the PROP disposition on or about July 31, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - McDermott International provided an update on its asset sale process. The company has completed the sale of Alloy Piping Products (APP), the distribution and manufacturing arm of its U.S. pipe fabrication business. McDermott continues to pursue a sale of the remaining portion of the U.S. pipe fabrication business, with an objective of concluding a transaction by the end of the third quarter of 2019. The company aims to complete the sale of the storage tank business by the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Jefferies dropped coverage of Pioneer Energy Services .

Press Release - KBR announced that it has been awarded a contract by Qingdao Haiwan Chemical Co., Ltd. (Haiwan Chemical) to license KBR's leading phenol and acetone technology for a new phenol and acetone plant in Qingdao City, Shandong Province, China. Under the terms of the contract, KBR will provide the technology license and basic engineering design (LBED) as well as technical and training services to Haiwan Chemical for building a grassroots 320,000 tons per annum phenol/acetone plant in Dongjiakou Industrial Zone, Qingdao, Shandong Province in China.

Reuters - Kuwait Oil Company signed a KD-181-million (USD 597 million) contract for offshore drilling with Halliburton .

Reuters - LEKOIL, the oil and gas exploration and development company with a focus on Nigeria and West Africa more generally, announced the Otakikpo Joint Venture between Green Energy International Limited and LEKOIL. The JV has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Schlumberger and a subsidiary of a major international oil company which has been operating in Nigeria for more than half a century. The MOU covers a comprehensive infrastructure sharing and drilling programme around a group of marginal field assets in OML 11. Standard Chartered Bank is to act as the lead financial advisor for the Project and perform financial advisory, security and banking services required for the Project.

Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded significant subsea contracts by Reliance Industries Limited for the MJ1 field located in deep water offshore India in the Krishna Godavari basin. These contracts cover the fabrication and installation of flexible risers, rigid and flexible flowlines and umbilicals.

(Late Friday) Press Release - On June 28, 2019, Helix Energy Solutions Group amended its existing term loan facility and revolving credit facility by and among the company, certain of its subsidiaries, the lenders party thereto, and Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent. In order to effectuate the Amendment, the company entered into that certain Amendment No. 2 to Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, which amends in part that certain Amended and Restated Credit Agreement dated as of June 30, 2017 by and among the company, as borrower, the guarantors listed therein, the lenders party thereto, and Bank of America, N.A., as administrative agent, swing line lender and letters of credit issuer, in order to, among other things: Increase the maximum available amount under the Revolving Credit Facility from $150.0 million to $175.0 million as of the Amendment Date; Increase the principal amount of the Term Loan from approximately $33 million to $35.0 million; and Extend the maturity date of the Term Loan and the Revolving Loan to December 31, 2021 from June 30, 2020.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Key Energy Services announced that it had received a letter from the New York Stock Exchange notifying it that Key was not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards because, over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, the average market capitalization of Key's common shares was below $50 million and Key's stockholders' equity was less than $50 million as of March 31, 2019. This notice does not have an immediate effect on the listing of Key's common shares.

REFINERS

(Late Friday) Reuters - Marathon Petroleum cut production at its 585,000-barrel-per-day-capacity Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, to minimum rates because of a shut gasoline-producing unit. The refinery's 140,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) fludic catatlytic cracking unit 3 (FCCU 3) was shut early to repair a leak and the key naphtha desulfurization unit was shut late. Repairs to FCCU 3 are expected to take between two and four weeks to complete.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Friday) Press Release - MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics announced that the Board of Directors of the general partner of ANDX has set June 28, 2019 as the record date for determining holders of ANDX common units entitled to execute and deliver written consents with respect to the proposed acquisition. The consent process will conclude on July 29, 2019.

(Late Friday) Press Release - Kinder Morgan , through its subsidiary Hiland Crude, LLC, and Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiary Tallgrass Pony Express Pipeline, LLC, announced the start of a binding joint tariff open season to solicit commitments for crude oil transportation service from Bakken origin points on the Hiland Crude system to refinery delivery points along the Pony Express system and to Cushing, OK.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were higher, in line with European markets and most Asian shares, as investors piled into riskier assets after Washington and Beijing agreed to restart stalled trade talks. The dollar strengthened, while safe-haven gold tumbled. Oil prices were up as OPEC and its allies looked set to extend oil supply cuts until the end of 2019 at their meet in Vienna.

