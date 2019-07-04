Crude oil prices fall as global growth fears weigh

Shutterstock photo





SYDNEY, July 5 (Reuters) - Crude oil prices fell on Friday,pressured by concerns over the outlook for global economicgrowth.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures CLc1 weredown 1.1% at $56.71 per barrel by 0042 GMT.

Front-month Brent crude futures LCOc1 were down 0.1% at$63.23 per barrel, after closing down 0.8% on Thursday.

"Weak economic data earlier in the week set the scene forthe bearish outlook."

New orders for U.S. factory goods fell for a second straightmonth in May, government data showed on Wednesday, stokingeconomic concerns.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesdayreported a weekly decline of 1.1 million barrels in crudestocks, much smaller than the 5 million barrel draw reported bythe American Petroleum Institute earlier in the week. USOILC=ECIurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2440RJ

That suggests oil demand in the United States, the world'sbiggest crude consumer, could be slowing amid signs of aweakening economy.

Weakness in the oil market came despite ongoing tensions inthe Middle East, threatening supply routes.

British Royal Marines seized a giant Iranian oil tanker inGibraltar on Thursday for trying to take oil to Syria inviolation of EU sanctions, a dramatic step that drew Tehran'sfury and could escalate its confrontation with the West. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2450PH

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford) ((colin.packham@thomsonreuters.com; +61-2 9321 8161; ReutersMessaging: colin.packham.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))