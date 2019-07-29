Crude Little Changed Amid Pessimism Over U.S.-China Trade Talks

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a flat start as oil prices and broader index futures trade near unchanged as investors look ahead to this week's highly anticipated Federal Reserve meeting and trade talks between the U.S. and China.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are trading near flat amid pessimism over U.S.-China trade talks and the prospect of slower economic growth globally that could reduce demand for crude. "Even though the crude oil supply picture is fundamentally tight ... and geopolitical risks front and center, the market remains extremely bearish around demand risks due to the escalation in protectionist trade policies and the risk of additional punitive tariffs," said Emily Ashford, director of energy research at Standard Chartered.

Natural gas futures are off 1% this morning and trading at +3 year lows as the August contract expires today. Prices Friday settled at their lowest levels for the corresponding date since 1998. NOAA forecasts were cooler yesterday verses late last week, specifically for the 8-14 day period.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - SNC-Lavalin announced that it has been awarded a major commissioning services contract with ExxonMobil /SABIC for their Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV) petrochemical facility in San Patricio County, Texas, United States. The chemical facility consists of a 1.8 million metric ton ethane steam cracker, a mono-ethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Qatar Petroleum said it had agreed a deal with Total to acquire a stake in the French energy giant's two oil and gas blocks offshore Guyana. Qatar Petroleum said it will hold 40% of Total's 25% participating interest in the Orinduik block, and 40 percent of Total's 25% participating interest in the neighboring Kanuku.

(Late Friday) Reuters - Total 's 225,500 barrel per day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery is raising production after repairing valves on the coker. Production on the refinery's two crude distillation units and reformer had been cut back because of malfunctioning valves on the 60,000-bpd coker.

U.S. E&PS

MKM Partners upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas to 'Buy' from 'Neutral.'

Jefferies initiated coverage of SM Energy at 'Hold.'

(Late Friday) Press Release - Anadarko Petroleum announced 2019 second‑quarter results, reporting a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.025 billion, or $2.09 per share. These results include certain items typically excluded by the investment community in published estimates. In total, these items increased the net loss by $1.274 billion, or $2.60 per share (diluted), on an after-tax basis which includes the Chevron merger termination fee and other merger transaction costs of $1.042 billion. Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $776 million for the quarter.

(Late Friday) Press Release - On July 25, 2019, Marcus Rowland was appointed by the Board of Directors of Chaparral Energy as the Board's Interim Chairman, effective immediately

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Vermilion Energy reported operating and condensed financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Fund flows from operations for Q2 2019 was $223 million ($1.44/basic share), a decrease of 12% from the previous quarter due to the refinery outage, timing of crude lifting in Australia, and lower natural gas prices . Despite lower year-over-year commodity prices, FFO for Q2 2019 was up 14% from the same quarter last year due to increased production.

Canaccord Genuity upgraded Canacol Energy to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - Oil States International reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2019 of $9.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, on revenues of $264.7 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $26.5 million. The reported second quarter 2019 results included severance and downsizing charges totaling $1.3 million ($1.0 million after-tax, or $0.02 per diluted share). These results compare to reported net income for the second quarter of 2018 of $2.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, on revenues of $285.8 million and Consolidated EBITDA of $40.2 million. Offshore/Manufactured Products backlog increased to 21%, resulting in a 1.6x book-to-bill ratio for the quarter, cash flow from operations totaled $31.7 million, and revolving credit facility net repayments totaled $21.1 million.

Evercore ISI resumed coverage of Tidewater at 'Outperform.'

Simmons Energy/Piper Jaffray downgraded Superior Energy Services to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight.'

AltaCorp Capital initiated coverage of Secure Energy at 'Outperform.'

REFINERS

Goldman Sachs downgraded CVR Energy to 'Sell' from 'Neutral.'

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Friday) Reuters - TC Energy 's proposed Coastal GasLink pipeline to supply the massive LNG Canada project in northern British Columbia is not subject to federal regulation. The decision means the 670-kilometer-long (416 miles) natural gas pipeline will not have to submit a new application for approval and removes the risk of extra regulatory scrutiny delaying construction.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed, while the dollar was slightly higher as investors awaited Federal Reserve's interest rate decision this week. European equities were mostly higher, supported by a surge in London Stock Exchange and Sanofi shares. Asian stocks ended lower and oil prices fell amid pessimism over U.S.-China trade negotiations. Spot gold prices edged up.

