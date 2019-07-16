Crude Little Changed Ahead of API Data

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are moderately higher in pre-market on broad based equity momentum from strong earnings from several Dow components as oil prices trade flat. Sector news is very thin today.

WTI and Brent prices are basically unchanged on thin headline news. The move to restore Gulf of Mexico production countered rising rhetoric from Iran about resumption of their nuclear program. API data later today is expected to show large draws across crude and gasoline supplies.

Natural gas prices are down heavily, trading at morning lows as temperature forecasts turned cooler for the 8-14 day period.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Production on the Trestakk oil and gas field on Haltenbanken in the Norwegian sea has started, operator Equinor said, adding that the project had come in under budget. Equinor said that, on field start-up, the final costs are expected to be 5 billion Norwegian crowns ($585 million) compared to the 5.5 billion crowns estimated when the project was approved by the authorities in 2017. The field has estimated recoverable resources of 76 million barrels of oil, the company added. Equinor holds a 59.1% stake in the Trestakk licence, while ExxonMobil has 33% and Vaar Energi has 7.9%.

ExxonMobil , involved in the Neptun Deep offshore project in the Black Sea together with OMV Petrom, is looking for a new partner, Government representatives say, quoted by some sources.

(Late Monday) Reuters - U.S. oil companies began restoring some of the nearly 74% of production that was shut at U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Barry. Chevron , and Exxon Mobil said they had begun returning staff to evacuated platforms and were in the process of restoring production operations.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Equinor and its partners in the Gudrun oilfield in the North Sea off Norway, which includes Repsol , OMV, and Neptune Energy, will invest some 2.4 billion crowns ($280.72 million) in a water injection plant expected to prolong output by three years compared to the original plan. Output at the field is now expected to be extended to 2032.

(Late Monday) Reuters - U.S. oil companies began restoring some of the nearly 74% of production that was shut at U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Barry. Royal Dutch Shell said they had begun returning staff to evacuated platforms and were in the process of restoring production operations. BP also has begun returning teams to evacuated facilities. Production will resume after safety is assured, pipelines and receiving systems are working and regulatory approvals are in place.

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras announced the start of a sale process for refining and logistics assets. Petrobras said the nonbinding phase involves refineries Abreu e Lima (Rnest), Landulpho Alves (Rlam), Presidente Getúlio Vargas (Repar) and Alberto Pasqualini (Refap). "Potential buyers qualified for this phase will receive a descriptive memorandum containing more detailed information on the assets," the company said in the filing.

U.S. E&PS

Imperial Capital downgraded Cimarex Energy to 'In Line' from 'Outperform.'

Press Release - Occidental Petroleum 's board opposed the solicitation of written requests by the Icahn Group.

MKM Partners downgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'

(Late Monday) Reuters - U.S. oil companies began restoring some of the nearly 74% of production that was shut at U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Barry. Anadarko Petroleum said they had begun returning staff to evacuated platforms and were in the process of restoring production operations.

CANADIAN E&PS

Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Paramount Resources at 'Underperform.'

Credit Suisse initiated coverage of MEG Energy , and Vermilion Energy at 'Neutral.'

Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Baytex Energy , Nuvista Energy , and Seven Generations Energy at 'Outperform.'

(Late Monday) Press Release - Peyto Exploration & Development declared dividends of $0.02, payable to shareholders of its common shares at the close of business on July 31, 2019.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Whitecap Resources announced that a cash dividend of C$0.0285 per common share in respect of July operations will be paid on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on July 31, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Raymond James suspended coverage of Weatherford International .

MLPS & PIPELINES

Energy Transfer is considering selling its 33% stake in the Rover Pipeline, a conduit that carries Appalachian natural gas to customers across the Midwest, Bloomberg reports, which adds a sale could fetch as much as $2.5B.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were little changed as investors awaited a slew of major bank earnings. European shares edged higher, supported by Burberry shares that surged on strong quarterly sales. Most Asian equities ended in the green. The dollar rose, while spot gold prices were nearly flat. Oil prices were up as Iran tensions weighed. U.S. retail sales and industrial production data are scheduled for release later in the day.

