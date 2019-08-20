Crude in Focus as Trade Tensions Ease

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set for a breather from yesterday's rally as broader index futures and oil prices are flat in a quiet morning for the energy markets. Several downgrades in the MLP logistics space and price target downgrades in the oil services space were the main new items of the day on the equity side ahead of storage data on the commodity.

Oil prices are up moderately, extending yesterday's 2.4% gains with strength propelled by news that several large economies will take stimulus measures to ward off a potential economic slowdown and a slight softening of tensions between the US and China following a reprieve for permits China's Huawei Technologies to buy components from U.S. companies. Strength in the US dollar has kept oil prices in check, however, ahead of API storage data expected to show a large draw in crude supplies.

Natural gas prices remain under pressure amid below seasonal weather forecasts.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ExxonMobil has sold two Sokol crude cargoes for October loading at premiums of about $5.65-$5.70 a barrel to Dubai quotes via a tender.

Reuters - Qatar Petroleum concluded a five-year agreement to supply condensate feedstock to ExxonMobil Trading Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. in Singapore.

Reuters - Australia's Oil Search said that current weak spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices would have no impact on any arbitration over a long-term contract between Japan's Osaka Gas and the Papua New Guinea PNG LNG project, operated by ExxonMobil .

(Late Monday) Press Release - Weatherford International announced the release of the Mamba, a severe-service sucker-rod coupling engineered to significantly reduce production-tubing friction and wear in sandy, corrosive, and deviated wells. Designed exclusively in a co-commercialization collaboration with ExxonMobil , the new sucker-rod coupling is coated with a proprietary, diamond-like layer that dramatically reduces friction between the coupling and production tubing.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Aeroplanes could be powered by jet fuel made from household rubbish from 2024 under plans by Royal Dutch Shell , British Airways, and Velocys to build Europe's first large-scale plant to produce jet fuel from domestic and commercial waste.

Barclays downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to 'Equal Weight' from 'Overweight.'

Barclays downgraded Repsol to 'Underweight' from 'Equal Weight.'

OILFIELD SERVICES

Jefferies upgraded C&J Energy Services to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'

Press Release - KBR announced that it has won a 10-year, $77 million firm fixed price, sole source contract from Honeywell Aerospace to provide logistics services for the U.S. Air Force at Hill Air Force Base Depot in Utah.

(Late Monday) Press Release - McDermott International along with its partners, Chiyoda International Corporation and Zachry Group, announced that Train 1 of the Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas, has begun producing liquefied natural gas (LNG). While production is in the initial phases, this significant project milestone is a precursor to first cargo, which is expected later this month.

DRILLERS

Press Release - Seadrill Ltd. announced second quarter 2019 results. The company reported solid operational performance in the quarter with 96% economic utilization, revenue up 6% at $321 million with increasing reimbursable revenues, operating loss of $73 million, adjusted EBITDA of $69 million, reported net loss of $206 million equivalent to net loss per share of $2.03, total cash of $1.5 billion following completion of the Senior Secured Notes tender offer, and order backlog of $1.9 billion as at 30 June 2019.

MLPS & PIPELINES

JP Morgan downgraded BP Midstream Partners to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight.'

Press Release - Seadrill Partners announced second quarter 2019 results. The company reported the following: Operating revenue of $178.5 million; Operating income of $5.0 million; Net loss of $38.8 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $79.8 million; Cash and cash equivalents of $712.1 million; Economic utilization of 84%, below our historical performance standards due to West Auriga downtime; Order backlog of $692 million as of August 20, 2019, and; 1 cent per common unit distribution for the second quarter of 2019.

JP Morgan downgraded Shell Midstream Partners to 'Underweight' from 'Neutral.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

Major U.S. stock futures were slightly higher and European equities rose following their Asian counterparts on hopes that major economies will take stimulus measures to ward off a potential economic slowdown. The dollar was little changed, while gold prices recovered to over $1,500 as the focus turned to U.S. Federal Reserve policy statements. Oil prices were trading in the red.

