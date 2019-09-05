Crude in Focus Ahead of U.S. Inventory Report

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to continue yesterday's gains, aided by broader index futures, which were nearing 1% gains on the headline that the U.S. and China will meet for trade talks in October. Risk assets are set to rise broadly, while Treasury yields are rising, as investors rebalance and lower some recent fixed income allocations and redeploy capital to equities.

Crude oil prices are mixed ahead of inventory data. Brent crude oil prices rose to $61 per barrel on the previously mentioned meeting between the U.S. and China set for October, while yesterday's better than expected Chinese services data underpinned recent strength. API data showed crude stockpiles rose by 400,000 barrels last week, despite analysts expecting a drawdown. EIA weekly data due out later this morning is expected to show crude oil stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to August 30th.

Natural gas futures are off by a penny, also ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 77 bcf versus the 5-year average of +68 bcf. This comes after prices closed above their 100-day moving average yesterday for the first time this year.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - A U.S. judge rejected ExxonMobil 's and Royal Dutch Shell's effort to revive a $1.8 billion arbitration award against Nigeria's state-run oil company, which stemmed from a dispute over a 1993 contract to extract oil near the African country's coastline.

Redburn downgraded ExxonMobil to 'Sell' from 'Buy.'

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Redburn downgraded BP , and Eni to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'

Redburn downgraded Repsol , and Royal Dutch Shell to 'Sell' from 'Neutral.'

Press Release - Equinor, in cooperation with its partners Royal Dutch Shell and Total , is studying the possibilities for developing a CO₂ storage on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). The Northern Lights project includes transport, reception and permanent storage of CO₂ in a reservoir in the northern part of the North Sea. The storage project is part of the Norwegian State's demonstration project. Memoranda of understanding have been signed with, Air Liquide, Arcelor Mittal, Ervia, Fortum Oyj, HeidelbergCement AG, Preem, and Stockholm Exergi. According to the agreements the parties will cooperate on possible CO₂ handling at relevant third-party's premises and on transport to the Northern Lights project. The memoranda of understanding imply that the parties will: Evaluate solutions for CO₂ deliveries and transport; Develop a timeline for possible final investment decision and start of operations, and; Cooperate on the CCS dialogue with national authorities and the EU.

Reuters - Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp, a unit of Royal Dutch Shell , said it is partnering with Air Liquide Philippines Inc to build an integrated hydrogen manufacturing facility at the Shell refinery in Batangas City, south of Manila. The facility will be the first of its kind in the country and is targeted to improve the efficiency and competitiveness of the refinery, it said in a statement. Hydrogen will enable the refinery to process more crude oil varieties into more quality fuels, it said. The partnership expects to complete the project by 2020.

Reuters - Sinochem Energy Technology Co Ltd, a subsidiary of state oil and chemicals firm Sinochem Group, is in talks with Royal Dutch Shell and Macquarie Group to build an energy blockchain platform, three Beijing-based industry sources said.

Cowen and Company downgraded Royal Dutch Shell to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - A U.S. judge rejected ExxonMobil's and Royal Dutch Shell 's effort to revive a $1.8 billion arbitration award against Nigeria's state-run oil company, which stemmed from a dispute over a 1993 contract to extract oil near the African country's coastline.

Reuters - Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the largest North Sea discovery in more than three decades, will come on stream in October, one month earlier than planned, operator Equinor said. In addition to Equinor, Aker BP, Lundin Petroleum, Total and Norwegian state firm Petoro are licence holders in Sverdrup.

Reuters - Participants in Russia's Arctic LNG-2 project have made a final investment decision, the Interfax news agency quoted Japanese Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko. The project, led by Russian natural gas producer Novatek, includes French energy producer Total , China's National Petroleum Corporation, CNOOC and the Japan Arctic LNG consortium.

U.S. E&PS

TD Securities downgraded Centennial Resource Development to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Extraction Oil & Gas announced that Russell T. Kelley, Jr., Extraction's Chief Financial Officer, has resigned from the Company, effective September 15, 2019, to pursue other interests. Tom Brock has been designated by the Board of Directors to assume the role of principal financial officer of the Company and will continue in his current role as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - The Board of Directors of Hess declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on September 30, 2019 to holders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2019.

Susquehanna Financial Group initiated coverage of OccidentalPetroleum at 'Positive.'

OILFIELD SERVICES

Reuters - CGG was awarded Offshore Eastern Canada Imaging Project by BHP. CGG will employ its industry-leading FWI and least-squares migration algorithms over the entire survey area of more than 10,000 km².

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced financial results for its fiscal 2020 second quarter ended July 31, 2019. Total revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2020 increased compared to last year's second quarter to $8.9 million, driven by higher marine technology products sales. Marine technology products segment sales increased to $6.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $6.0 million in last year's second quarter. Seamap sales increased 29% from the prior year period to $4.9 million, and Klein sales increased 16% compared to the same period last year to $1.8 million. Included in last year's second quarter sales was a $797,000 contribution from SAP, which was sold in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and therefore, not included in the recent quarterly results.

Jefferies upgraded National Oilwell Varco to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'

Press Release - Patterson-UTI Energy reported that for the month of August 2019, the Company had an average of 142 drilling rigs operating. For the two months ended August 31, 2019, the Company had an average of 146 drilling rigs operating.

REFINERS

Macquarie Research initiated coverage of Phillips 66 at 'Outperform.'

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Enable Midstream Partners announced that it has priced an offering of $550 million aggregate principal amount of 4.150% senior notes due 2029 at a price to the public of 99.821% of their face value. Enable expects the offering to close on September 13, 2019, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - MPLX announced that it has priced $2,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2021 and $1,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2022.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for U.S. stock indexes climbed after news of U.S.-China talks set for next month raised hopes of a de-escalation in their trade war, while safe-haven assets such as gold and the yen fell. European shares also rose and Asian shares extended gains. Meanwhile, the pound gained, boosted by hopes that a no-deal Brexit would be avoided.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP