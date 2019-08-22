Crude Higher Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to open a quiet session around breakeven amid modestly higher broader index futures, oil prices in the green, and anticipation of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's annual Jackson Hole speech tomorrow. News flow continues to thin per seasonal late August patterns, with only a handful of analyst recommendation changes occurring at the micro level.

WTI and Brent crude oil are higher by around half a percent, trading at $56.12 and $60.69, respectively. Uplift from yesterday's surprise draw in crude oil inventories, along with strong weekly equity performance and a lack of negative headlines around trade over the last few sessions, have underpinned oil prices.

Natural gas futures are lower by a penny ahead of inventory data. Analysts are looking for build between 58 and 68 bcf. The 5-year average for this week is +51 bcf.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Alta Mesa Resources announced that The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC notified the Company on August 16, 2019 that it is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing due to the delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Previously, NASDAQ had granted the Company an exception until September 30, 2019 to file its delinquent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, its delinquent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019. The Company is required to submit an update to its original plan to regain compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) for continued listing by September 3, 2019. Any additional exception to allow the Company to regain compliance with all delinquent filings will be limited to September 30, 2019. The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's Class A Common Stock on NASDAQ's exchange. The Company intends to submit its curative plan to NASDAQ prior to September 3, 2019 and is working to complete the Quarterly and Annual Reports to regain compliance.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Comstock Resources announced that it has appointed Ronald Mills as Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Mr. Mills is joining the Comstock's new management team put in place with the Company's recent $2.2 billion acquisition of Covey Park Energy LLC and will assist the Company with the corporate planning, capital markets transactions and investor relations.

Oppenheimer upgraded Noble Energy to 'Outperform' from 'Perform.'

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced that it has appointed Lyne B. Andrich and Michael G. Hutchinson to its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2019.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fluor to 'Buy' from 'Hold.'

Press Release - Hornbeck Offshore Services announced that it has received written notice from the New York Stock Exchange that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standard set forth in Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which requires the average closing price of the Company's common stock to be at least $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - KBR announced its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on the Company's common stock, par value $0.001 per share, to be paid on October 15, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 16, 2019.

Press Release - Mitcham Industries announced that R. Dean Lewis has resigned from the Board of Directors and that Vice Admiral (Ret.) William "Willy" H. Hilarides has been appointed to fill that vacancy.

Press Release - TechnipFMC was awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Shell for the PowerNap project, located in the Gulf of Mexico. TechnipFMC will design, manufacture and install subsea hardware, including subsea tree systems, subsea distribution controls, topside controls, flying leads and connectors for three wells, in addition to the supply of 20 miles of production umbilical and flowlines.

DRILLERS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Helmerich & Payne announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Helmerich & Payne Technologies, LLC (H&P Technologies), has acquired DrillScan, a leading provider of proprietary drilling engineering software, well engineering services and training for the oil and gas industry. DrillScan will operate as part of H&P Technologies, H&P's dedicated business entity focused on developing advanced technologies and directional drilling automation solutions to help customers achieve greater reliability involving wellbore quality, accuracy and performance. DrillScan brings a team of highly respected industry experts who will contribute to research, development and innovation efforts to advance H&P's digital technology portfolio. DrillScan will maintain its headquarters in France and its other international locations, including the United States.

REFINERS

Cowen and Company downgraded Delek US Holdings to 'Market Perform' from 'Outperform.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures reversed overnight losses and are modestly higher, though equities remain vulnerable amid uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. interest rate cuts following the release of Federal Reserve's meeting minutes. The dollar index was little changed, whereas gold inched lower with focus shifting to a speech by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole summit on Friday.

