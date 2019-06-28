Crude Higher Ahead of G20 Talks, OPEC Meeting

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are poised for a higher start, tracking strength in the crude complex and broader index futures which rose ahead of a crucial meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi which is set to take place tomorrow. Meanwhile, we should expect higher volumes at or near the close as a result of today's Russell Reconstitution.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic are moderately higher in early trading ahead of talks over the trade dispute between the U.S. and Chinese presidents this weekend and on production cuts from OPEC on Monday. Iraq Oil Minister said they are in favor of rolling over output cuts, and there may be a need for deeper cuts but those may not be proposed and that a deal to extend cuts is not a foregone conclusion. "The next few days will provide a much-needed dose of clarity for the oil balance over the coming months," PVM's Stephen Brennock said in a note.

Natural gas futures are off half a percent following yesterday's EIA report which showed an inventory injection of 98 bcf, which was slightly less than the 100 bcf expected build. This afternoon the EIA Natural Gas Monthly is due with updated April dry gas production, consumption, and trade.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ExxonMobil has hired former Trafigura crude oil trader Hong Hsien Tan to further boost its trading capabilities in Singapore. Tan is expected to join the company on July 1, and he will be the company's third external hire for its Singapore crude oil trading team since July 2018.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil are looking to re-enter the market in Somalia ahead of an oil block bid round taking place later this year. The country currently does not produce any oil but production could transform the economy as early stage seismic data has shown there could be significant oil reserves offshore.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobas said it had begun the process for selling four of its refineries, as part of a broader plan to sell eight of them, the equivalent of half of its refining capacity in the country.

Reuters - Royal Dutch Shell has bought a total of 15 million barrels of Middle East crude for loading in August through deals on pricing platforms Platts and RIM during this month. Shell's purchases include 18 cargoes of Upper Zakum, seven Murban cargoes, four Oman cargoes and one cargo of Das Blend, the data showed. Each cargo is 500,000 barrels.

Reuters - Norwegian labour unions and oil rig owners agreed a wage deal, averting the outbreak of a strike that would have halted some of the Nordic country's crude production and paralysed exploration activity for new resources, the unions said. Oil companies, including Equinor, Eni , Aker BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Lundin Petroleum were among the firms that could have been hit, directly or indirectly, by a strike.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras will leave the natural gas distribution sector in Brazil, disposing of all of its assets in the area.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

GMP Securitites downgraded Husky Energy to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

U.S. E&PS

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a national investors rights law firm, announced that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that acquired EQT securities between June 19, 2017 and October 24, 2018, inclusive. EQT investors have until August 26, 2019 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Kensico Capital Management Corp, which currently owns approximately 9.3 million shares of EQT , issued a following statement regarding the company's July 10, 2019 Annual General Meeting. Kensico intends to vote in favor of all seven Rice director nominees at the upcoming Annual Meeting.

MKM Partners initiated coverage of Diamondback Energy at 'Buy.'

(Late Thursday) Press Release - On June 21, 2019, SandRidge Energy amended and restated its existing reserve-based revolving credit facility among the company, certain of its subsidiaries, the lenders party thereto, and Royal Bank of Canada, as administrative agent. In order to effectuate the Restatement, the company entered into an amendment to the existing credit agreement to, among other things: extend the maturity date to April 1, 2021 from March 31, 2020; and provide for the issuance of up to $10.0 million of borrowings on same-day notice, referred to as a swing line loan.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Devon Energy announced that it will redeem $1.5 billion in Senior Notes. This redemption covers all of the company's outstanding 4.00% Senior Notes due 2021 and 3.25% Senior Notes due 2022.

(Late Thursday) Press Release - Devon Energy announced that it has completed the sale of its Canadian business to Canadian Natural Resources Limited for CAD $3.8 billion, or USD $2.8 billion. Devon received net proceeds of USD $2.5 billion, after adjusting for purchase price adjustments and estimated taxes associated with the sale. The company plans to repatriate the net sales proceeds along with Canadian cash balances of approximately USD $500 million to the U.S. to repay debt.

CANADIAN E&PS

GMP Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy to 'Hold' from 'Buy.'

Press Release - Paramount Resources announced that it has entered into an agreement with an affiliate of CSV Midstream Solutions Corp. for the sale of its Karr 6-18 natural gas facility and related midstream assets for total cash consideration of approximately $330 million plus a $140 million capital commitment to fund and complete the associated expansion of the facility, bringing the total transaction value to $470 million.

DRILLERS

Reuters - Norwegian labour unions and oil rig owners agreed a wage deal, averting the outbreak of a strike that would have halted some of the Nordic country's crude production and paralysed exploration activity for new resources, the unions said. Companies drilling on behalf of oil firms in Norwegian waters include Transocean , Dolphin Drilling, Odfjell Drilling, Rowan Companies, Maersk Drilling and Seadrill .

REFINERS

Reuters - Marathon Petroleum shut the large gasoline-producing Fluidic Catalytic Cracking Unit 3 at its 585,000 barrel-per-day Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, to repair a leak.

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Thursday) Press Release - A key Enbridge oil pipeline in the United States faces a heightened risk of getting shut down after Michigan's Attorney-General made good on a threat to take legal action against the company. It is not known how long the lawsuit will take to play out, but a court order stopping the flow of crude through Enbridge's Line 5 on environmental grounds would hurt Canadian oil producers just as they seek to build more capacity to boost access to markets.

(Late Thursday) Reuters - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador pushed backed against Canadian concerns that gas pipeline contracts awarded under his predecessor might not be honored, saying the terms of the agreements were "abusive" toward the state. Mexican state power utility CFE said this week it would negotiate a "fairer" resolution to contractual disputes over several pipelines being built by companies including Mexico's IEnova and Canada's TC Energy .

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors treaded cautiously ahead of a critical G20 meeting where the outcome of U.S-China trade talks will be closely monitored. After stock markets slipped in Asia, European shares were marginally higher. In currency market s, the euro edged higher after core inflation gauges in the euro zone held firm in June. The dollar was down against a basket of peers, pressured by bets on interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Oil prices were little changed as investors awaited next week's OPEC gathering. Safe-haven buying supported gold prices . Data on personal income, consumer spending and core personal consumption expenditures price index will be released later in the day.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP