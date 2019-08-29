Crude Gains After Decline in U.S. Inventories

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are set to continue yesterday's strength, underpinned by further gains in oil prices and broader index futures. The S&P 500 Index is set to surge higher by nearly 1% on tempering trade rhetoric, though trading will remain thin due to seasonal norms.

Crude oil prices are at weekly highs, underpinned by the recent large draws in inventory levels, which brought domestic crude oil stocks to their lowest levels since last December. "If the API (American Petroleum Institute) unexpectedly supplied bullets to oil bulls on Tuesday evening so that they could fire from all cylinders, the EIA flung the door of the ammunition depot wide open yesterday," Tamas Varga of oil brokerage PVM said.

Natural gas futures are higher by a penny ahead of weekly inventory data. Analysts expect a build of 56 bcf.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

(Late Wednesday) Reuters - Operations were normal at BP 's 430,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery despite talk in Midwestern refined products markets that at least one unit had been shut at the refinery. The refinery was running at full capacity. No units were shut or had been shut recently. The refinery is preparing for a planned overhaul of a gasoline-producing unit scheduled for September.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras said its board approved change in dividend policy. The company said if gross debt is below $60 billion, it may distribute 60% of operational cash flow, excluding capex, and if gross debt is higher than $60 billion, it may pay minimum dividend.

U.S. E&PS

(Late Wednesday) Press Release - Abraxas Petroleum announced that it received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC that the company does not presently meet the NASDAQ continued listing standard which requires a minimum average closing price of $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days.

Press Release - Noble Midstream Partners, a growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by Noble Energy , and Greenfield Midstream LLC provided a commercial and business development update for its Black Diamond Gathering LLC joint venture. Black Diamond provides crude oil gathering and storage services to producers in the Denver Julesburg Basin ("the DJ Basin"). Black Diamond has entered into a new strategic relationship with Saddlehorn Pipeline Company, LLC, including an option for up to a 20% ownership in Saddlehorn and Black Diamond added a long-term oil gathering dedication from Verdad Resources LLC, increasing Black Diamond dedicated acres by approximately 85,000 acres, or 54%.

Press Release - Whiting Petroleum announced a tender offer to purchase up to $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020. As of August 28, 2019, there was $562,075,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes outstanding.

CANADIAN E&PS

Press Release - Encana announced the preliminary results of its substantial issuer bid (the "Offer"), which expired at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on August 28, 2019. Based on the preliminary count by AST Trust Company (Canada), the depositary for the Offer, a total of 127,043,382 common shares of Encana Corporation ("Shares") were properly tendered and not properly withdrawn, including 1,573,848 Shares that were tendered through notice of guaranteed delivery. In accordance with the terms of the Offer, Encana has informed the depositary that it is taking up Shares properly tendered to the Offer at the time of expiry, subject to proration. Based on the preliminary count by the depositary for the Offer, Encana expects to take up and purchase for cancellation 47,333,333 Shares at a purchase price of US$4.50 per Share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US$213 million. The Shares expected to be purchased under the Offer represent approximately 3.5% of the issued and outstanding Shares at the time that the Offer was commenced. As the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at a price of US$4.50 or less per Share and purchase price tenders are expected to have approximately 70.95% of their successfully tendered Shares purchased by Encana (other than "odd lot" holders, whose Shares will be purchased on a priority basis). Shareholders who made auction tenders at a price in excess of US$4.50 per Share should not expect to have any of their Shares purchased by Encana.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Press Release - KBR announced it has been awarded a $41 million contract by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) to provide engineering, technical, operational, test and logistics services for its Surface/Aviation Interoperability Laboratory (SAIL).

MLPS & PIPELINES

Press Release - Saddlehorn Pipeline Company, which is jointly owned by affiliates of Magellan Midstream Partners , Plains All American Pipeline and Western Midstream Partners , announced a further expansion of the Saddlehorn pipeline. Following a successful open season during July and subsequent increased volume commitments from shippers, the pipeline's capacity will be increased by a total of 100,000 barrels per day ("bpd") to a new total capacity of approximately 290,000 bpd. The higher capacity is expected to be available in late 2020 following the addition of incremental pumping and storage capabilities.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were higher, with positive comments from China on its trade talks with U.S. boosting investor sentiment. European shares were up as Italian stocks rose after the country's president gave Giuseppe Conte the green light to head a new coalition government. Asian equities ended on a mixed note. The dollar edged up, whereas gold prices were in the negative territory.

