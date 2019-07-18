Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Crude futures mixed; WTI extends losses after U.S. oil products stocks gain



* Brent gains 0.1%, WTI down 0.1%

* Oil prices are down sharply this week

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Oil prices were mixed on Thursdaywith U.S. crude extending losses after falling in the previoussession after data showed U.S. stockpiles of products likegasoline rose sharply last week, suggesting weak demand duringthe peak driving season.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up 6 cents, or 0.1%, at$63.72 a barrel by 0333 GMT. They fell 1.1% on Wednesday.

U.S West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 futures were down 8cents, or 0.1%, at $56.7. The U.S. benchmark dropped 1.5% in theprevious session.

Data on Wednesday from the U.S. Energy InformationAdministration showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in crudestockpiles last week, but traders focussed on large builds inrefined product inventories dragging prices down.

U.S. crude inventories USOILC=ECI fell 3.1 millionbarrels, the EIA said, more than analysts' forecasts for adecrease of 2.7 million barrels. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24I0KV

However, gasoline stocks USOILG=ECI rose 3.6 millionbarrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters pollfor a 925,000-barrel drop. Distillate stockpiles USOILD=ECI grew by 5.7 million barrels, much more than expectations for a613,000-barrel increase, the EIA data showed.

"Gasoline consumption is painfully weak given U.S. consumersare in peak driving season," said Stephen Innes, managingpartner at Vanguard Markets.

Crude production was disrupted last week by Storm Barry,which came ashore on Saturday in central Louisiana as a Category1 hurricane, the first major storm to hit the U.S. Gulf ofMexico this season.

More than half of daily crude production in the Gulf ofMexico remained offline by Tuesday, as most oil companies werere-staffing facilities to resume production.

Oil prices have fallen this week as worries over a MiddleEast conflict have eased, oil production in the Gulf of Mexicohas resumed after a storm and worries have emerged over Chineseeconomic growth. The "easing of tensions between the U.S. and Iran, mixedChinese growth data and storm-hit operations getting back onlineare all pressuring oil prices downward," said Alfonso Esparzasenior market analyst at OANDA.

Japan's exports fell for a seventh straight month in June,with shipments to China falling more than 10%, while Japanesemanufacturers' business confidence fell to a three-year low. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I0HOurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N22Q026

The market shrugged of another incident involving a tankerin the Middle East amid tensions between the United States andIran.

U.S. officials say they are unsure whether an oil tankertowed into Iranian waters was seized by Iran or rescued afterfacing mechanical faults as Tehran asserts, creating a mysteryat a time of high tension in the Middle East. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24I21X

