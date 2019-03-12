Crude Climbs on Saudi Arabia's Plan for Further Supply Cuts

SECTOR COMMENTARY

Energy stocks are flat in the pre-market as strength in oil prices is counterbalanced by broader-based weakness as the big benchmark indices took a pause from yesterday's rally.

Energy corporate news is light today but on the commodity side the EIA short term outlook is due later this afternoon. Bloomberg reports OPEC top officials and US shale executives had dinner on the sidelines of CERAWeek with OPEC Sec Gen Barkindo saying the cartel is not concerned about US shale but instead the group is concerned about orderly growth, orderly expansion and the ability to meet current/future demand.

Both Brent and WTI extended yesterday's gains, up nearly 1%, supported by Saudi Arabia's plan for further voluntary supply curbs in April and by a cut in oil exports from Venezuela due to a power outage. Furthermore, today's reports on U.S. inventories are expected to show a rise in crude stocks.

Natural gas futures extended yesterday's losses after settling at lowest level since February 22nd amid warmer weather forecasts.

US INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - SNC-Lavalin announced that it has been awarded a three-year framework agreement by Chevron Australia, a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation , to provide general engineering services, in addition to reliability and integrity management services for its Western Australia oil asset base on Barrow Island and Thevenard Island. The agreement was signed under the company's Atkins Australia Pty Ltd subsidiary.

Press Release - Aker Solutions has been awarded a master contract to support the delivery of a subsea compression system for the Chevron Australia-operated Jansz-Io field offshore Australia.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Eni said it has begun the construction of two new solar photovoltaic projects in Pakistan and Tunisia. The Pakistan plant will be built in close proximity to the Bhit gas field, the Tunisia plant will be built at the Adam oil concession.

Press Release - Petrobras announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V., has commenced (A) an offering (the "New Money Offer") of (i) a new series of U.S.-dollar denominated global notes, and (ii) additional notes of its 5.750% Global Notes due 2029 (CUSIP No. 71647N AZ2 / ISIN No. US71647NAZ24) (collectively, the "New Money Notes"), in each case subject to market and other conditions; and (B) cash tender offers to repurchase certain of its outstanding U.S. Dollar- and Euro-denominated notes (the "Tender Offers").

(Late Monday) Reuters - Petrobras said it began binding process for Oil Field Rio Grande Do Norte.

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Centennial Resource Development announced that its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, has commenced, subject to market conditions and other factors, a private offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 to eligible purchasers.

Press Release - Northern Oil and Gas announced that fourth quarter 2018 production increased 117% from the prior year and 36% from the prior quarter to 3.34 million Boe. Average realized oil price per barrel was down 5% from the prior year and down 25% sequentially. Oil and gas sales in the fourth quarter increased 111% from the prior year to $152.6 million. Net income in the fourth quarter increased to $218.3 million or $0.58 per diluted share from a $0.37 loss per diluted share the prior year. Adjusted Net Income in the fourth quarter increased to $94.8 million or $0.25 per diluted share from $6.6 million or $0.10 per diluted share the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased 157% to $124.9 million from $48.5 million the prior year.

CANADIAN E&PS

Mizuho started coverage of Canadian Natural Resources at 'Buy.'

DRILLERS

Press Release - Speedcast International announced that Nabors Industries has renewed contracts with Speedcast to provide three years of onshore and offshore connectivity services at Nabors' sites throughout North and South America. Nabors owns and operates one of the world's largest land-based drilling rig fleets and provides offshore drilling rigs globally.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Seadrill announced the successful completion of the consent solicitation process to amend certain terms of the indenture and the escrow agreement related to its 12.0% Senior Secured Notes due 2025. The consent solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 8, 2019. Approximately 89% in aggregate principal amount of the Notes consented to the proposed amendments and a consent fee totaling c.$1.7 million was paid to consenting noteholders.

REFINERS

Reuters - HollyFrontier's El Dorado refinery remains shut-in following a fire last week.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Mizuho initiated coverage of Buckeye Partners at 'Neutral.'

Hess Midstream Partners was downgraded at JP Morgan to neutral from overweight.

(Late Monday) Press Release - Inter Pipeline announced the declaration of a cash dividend of $0.1425 per share for March 2019. This dividend will be paid on or about April 15, 2019 to shareholders of record on March 22, 2019. This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

MPLX was downgraded to overweight from buy at US Capital Advisors

(Late Monday) Press Release - ONEOK announced that it has priced an offering to sell $1.25 billion of senior notes, consisting of $700 million of 10-year senior notes at a coupon of 4.35 percent and $550 million of 5.20 percent senior notes due 2048 through an add-on to its existing issue.

Tellurian was initiated with a buy at BTIG.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures for Wall Street's major indexes were little changed as investors waited for inflation data. European shares turned lower, after rising on an apparent breakthrough in Brexit negotiations. Asian shares ended higher. A weaker dollar supported gold prices . Oil prices rose on Saudi Arabia's plan for further voluntary supply curbs in April.

