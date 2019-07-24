Crude Climbs on Rising Middle East Tensions, Declining U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed start, supported by further strength in crude complex but capped by weakness in the broader equity markets.

WTI crude oil futures were up roughly 0.50% in early trading, outpacing Brent, backed by last night API report, rising Middle East tensions and yesterday's report that trade talks will resume between the U.S. and China next week. The weekly industry report showed U.S. crude stocks fell 11 million barrels last week to 449 million, significantly more than the 4 million barrels decrease analysts had expected. The report also showed however a larger than expected build in gasoline stocks. The UK announced it gained initial support from France, Italy and Denmark for its plan for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait of Hormuz following Iran's capture of a British-flagged tanker, the latest in a slew of issues with Tehran. Despite the macro concerns, traders will be looking to the official EIA figures later this morning as the next major catalyst.

Natural gas futures are down ~1.5% so far this morning, weighed down by cooling forecasts in key consuming regions that should stunt demand.

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - ExxonMobil , a partner of Russian oil company Rosneft, has asked the Russian government to amend its laws governing offshore drilling, the daily Kommersant newspaper reported.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - The Trump administration is split over whether to renew a license this week for Chevron 's operations in Venezuela, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo supporting a renewal and others opposing it.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Reuters - Repsol received 45% of the amount it was owed by Venezuela in the first half of 2019 under an oil-for-debt deal. Repsol received four cargoes relating to its Cardon joint venture with Italy's Eni in the first six months of the year and one further cargo in July, Josu Jon Imaz told analysts on a conference call. These figures are an improvement on the pace of deliveries received last year, Imaz said, adding that the company has reduced its financial exposure to Venezuela to $447 million at the end of June, from $522 million at the end of 2018.

Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras may raise up to 9.6 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in the privatization of its fuel distribution unit. The board has already approved the sale of the base offering and the additional allotment, that will reduce Petrobras stake in the unit to 41.25%. The supplementary allotment, worth over $250 million, is expected to be sold over the next weeks and, if fully divested, would reduce Petrobras' stake in the unit to 37.5%.

Press Release - Eni announced that its exploration well, located in block 114, Song Hong Basin, offshore Vietnam, has proven the presence of gas and condensate in the Ken Bau prospect. The well result indicates a significant potential of the hydrocarbon accumulation. Eni Vietnam is the Operator of Block 114 with a 50% share; ESSAR E&P holds the remaining 50%. The exploration well Ken Bau 1X has been drilled at a depth of 95m below water level, and reaches a total depth of 3606m, encountering several intervals of gas and condensate sandstone interbedded with Miocene age shale, with an estimated net reservoir thickness in excess of 100m.

Reuters - Repsol reported a 9.5% fall in adjusted net profit in the second quarter, squeezed by lower oil prices and a sharp contraction in refining margins. Recurring net profit adjusted for one-off gains and inventory effects (CCS net profit) reached 497 million euros ($554 million) in April-June, down from 549 million euros in the same period of last year. The company also proposed to buy back and cancel 5% of its outstanding shares, for shareholders to vote on at their next annual meeting. ($1 = 0.8974 euros)

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras appointed Walter Mendes for its Board.

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said it had given approval for Quaker Chemical's proposed $1.4 billion acquisition of Hinduja Group's Houghton International provided they sell certain products and assets to a subsidiary of Total .

U.S. E&PS

Press Release - Israel will begin natural gas exports to Egypt within four months, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz told Reuters. The flow will secure the beginning of a landmark $15 billion export agreement between Delek Drilling and partner Noble Energy with an Egyptian counterpart in what Israeli officials called the most significant deal to emerge since the neighbours made peace in 1979.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Obsidian Energy received notification from the New York Stock Exchange that it has regained compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standard regarding the price of Obsidian Energy's common shares.

OILFIELD SERVICES

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TechnipFMC has been awarded a major Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract by Novatek and its partners for the Arctic LNG 2 project located in the Gydan peninsula in West Siberia, Russia.

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - TechnipFMC announced that the company's Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per ordinary share payable on or shortly after September 4, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on the New York Stock Exchange on August 20, 2019. The ex-dividend date will be August 19, 2019

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Superior Energy Services announced a net loss from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2019 of $71.1 million, or $0.46 per share, on revenue of $436.3 million. This compares to a net loss from continuing operations of $47.7 million, or $0.31 per share, for the first quarter of 2019, on revenue of $467.2 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $25.4 million, or $0.16 per share for the second quarter of 2018, on revenue of $535.5 million.

DRILLERS

Press Release - RPC announced its unaudited results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, revenues were $358.5 million, a decrease of 23.4 percent, compared with $467.9 million in the second quarter of 2018. Operating profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $8.4 million compared to operating profit of $75.0 million in the same period of the prior year. Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $6.2 million, or $0.03 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $59.9 million, or $0.28 diluted earnings per share, in the second quarter of 2018. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter were $51.2 million, a decrease of 57.0 percent, compared to $119.2 million in the same period of the prior year.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq approached record highs in the previous session, even as investors focus on quarterly results from top companies. European shares were down and euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar following weak economic data. Most Asian stock indexes ended in the green as reports of U.S. and China resuming trade talks boosted sentiment. Gold prices were trading in the positive territory. Facebook, Tesla and Ford are some of the major companies scheduled to report their earnings after the closing bell.

NASDAQ ENERGY TEAM THOUGHT LEADERSHIP