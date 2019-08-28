Crude Climbs on Drop in U.S. Stockpiles

SECTOR COMMENTARY

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, backed by strength across the underlying commodities but weighed down by weakness in the broader equity futures which fell on moves in the U.S. bond market that fueled lingering concerns of a possible recession as the U.S.-China trade war drags on. The premium on two-year Treasury yields over 10-year yields was at 6.2 basis points, a level not seen since 2007 while the U.S. 30-year Treasury yield fell to a record low of 1.906% and was last down 6 basis points on the day.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are both up over 1% in early trading, supported by last night's API report which showed U.S. crude stockpiles plummeted by 11.1 million barrels last week as imports dropped, compared with expectations for a 2-million-barrel draw. Traders will be looking towards the EIA data later today for confirmation.

Natural gas futures popped 1.5% this morning, rising on warming weather forecasts and ahead of tomorrow stora ge report .

U.S. INTEGRATEDS

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - ExxonMobil shut a portion of an 18,750-barrel-per-day (bpd) alkylation unit at its 502,500-bpd Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery. A water pump on one of the unit's cooling towers failed. A notice posted online by Exxon said a malfunction triggered flaring at the refinery.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Press Release - BP plans to sell its interests in Alaska's once prodigious North Slope to a company seen as having a reputation of giving new life to aging fields. The sale to Hilcorp Alaska, an affiliate of Texas-based Hilcorp Energy Co., would be worth $5.6 billion, and include interests in the Prudhoe Bay oil field, Point Thomson gas field and the trans-Alaska pipeline system, BP said in a release. Harvest Alaska, another Hilcorp affiliate, will acquire BP's stake in the pipeline. The sale announced would be subject to state and federal approval. The sale comes as BP attempts to divest $10 billion in assets by 2020.

CANADIAN E&PS

(Late Tuesday) Press Release - Encana 's wholly owned subsidiary, Newfield Exploration Mid-Continent Inc., closed on its previously announced sale of its natural gas assets in Oklahoma's Arkoma Basin. Proceeds from the sale will be used to reduce the Company's debt.

Press Release - Obsidian Energy announced that the purchase and sale agreement providing for the sale of its 55 percent interest in the Peace River Oil Partnership (the "Partnership") to a third party has been terminated. In order for the sale to proceed, the consent to the transfer of its Partnership units and the transfer of operatorship of the Partnership was required, however, the consents for these transfers were not obtained and the agreement was terminated. The company intends to pursue all other viable alternatives for the disposition of our interest in the Partnership and continue to focus on our high-quality, light oil Cardium asset.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Bank of America downgraded Nine Energy Services and Quintana Energy Services to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'

Reuters - Petrofac reported results for the six months ended 30 June 2019. The company reported solid operational performance in all its businesses; Business performance net profit of US$154 million; Net profit of US$139 million; New order intake of US$2.0 billion year to date; Net cash of US$69 million, and; Interim dividend of 12.7 US cents per share. The Board has declared an interim dividend of 12.7 US cents per share (2018: 12.7 US cents). The interim dividend will be paid on 18 October 2019 to eligible shareholders on the register at 20 September 2019 (the 'record date'). Shareholders who have not elected to receive dividends in US dollars will receive a sterling equivalent. Shareholders can elect by close of business on the record date to change their dividend currency election.

DRILLERS

Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded Nabors Industries to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'

MLPS & PIPELINES

(Late Tuesday) Reuters - Canada's energy regulator responded to shipper complaints about Enbridge 's plan to switch to fixed contracts on its Mainline pipeline network by announcing a fast-track process to gather comment on the proposal that could lead to its being delayed.

Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources to 'Strong Buy' from 'Outperform.'

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall street futures were little changed after the previous day's fall. European shares fell as deepening inversion of the U.S. bond yield curve ramped up fears of recession. Asian equities ended in the red amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade dispute. The Japanese yen rose against the dollar, and gold prices edged up as investors turned focus to safe-haven assets. Oil prices gained after data showing a fall in U.S. crude inventories.

