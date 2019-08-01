CROX Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Crocs Inc (Symbol: CROX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.56, changing hands as high as $26.53 per share. Crocs Inc shares are currently trading up about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CROX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CROX's low point in its 52 week range is $16.26 per share, with $31.88 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $25.72.
