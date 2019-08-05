Crown's China troubles upset Melco's grand gamble

Reuters





By Katrina Hamlin

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Crown Resort's troubles in China could throw Melco's game. Fresh allegations around the $5 billion Australian casino group's dealings with Chinese high-rollers have drawn scrutiny Down Under. That's unfortunate for new shareholder Melco Resorts and Entertainment , which had hoped to use its stake to expand further beyond Macau. Instead, boss Lawrence Ho seems to have added to investors' growing list of worries.

It's bad news for Melco, fresh from striking a deal to buy a fifth of Crown for $1.2 billion. The investment should have been a win for Ho. It was part hedge against a slowdown at home - Macau's gross gaming revenue fell by 3.5% in June from a year earlier - and part leap abroad. Pairing up with a major overseas player was intended to burnish Melco's bona fides, as it races for a license in Japan's nascent gambling market.

A scandal changes the odds. By the end of Monday, Crown's shares had fallen almost 10% to A$11.41 since the story broke on July 27 - below the A$13Melco agreed to pay for its stake. It has, along with wider China concerns, wiped almost $600 million off the Australian company's market value.

But it's about more than paper losses. Cautious officials in Japan, Asia's newest gambling market, are expected to favour operators with experience in heavily-regulated jurisdictions such as Australia. But perhaps not when there is a shadow of improper behaviour. Japan can afford to be picky, because it is spoiled for choice - Las Vegas Sands and MGM Resorts are jostling for one of just three concessions, as are Genting, Galaxy Entertainment and others.

Crown's fortunes continue to rest with Chinese gamblers: it will be counting on them to fill a bling new resort in Sydney. Melco and fellow investors are unlikely to see their luck change soon.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Casino operator Crown Resorts on July 31 denied wrongdoing in its efforts to encourage Chinese gamblers to travel to Australia, after a media investigation. The group denied it flouted visa rules, after the government ordered an inquiry into immigration officials' dealings with the company.

- Newspapers The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald together with television show "60 Minutes" have released details of their investigation into the company since July 27. The reports allege Crown hired travel agents with ties to drug traffickers to bring in the gamblers, knowingly allowed the gamblers to launder money at its casinos and pressured immigration officials to fast-track visas.

- Melco Resorts & Entertainment said on May 30 that it had agreed to buy 19.99% of Australia'sCrown Resorts for A$1.76 billion ($1.22 billion).

- Crown's shares had fallen by 9.9% to A$11.41 by the close on Aug. 5, compared with July 26. Melco Resorts' shares fell by 18.3% to $19.57 in the same period.

The Sydney Morning Herald articles (graphic).