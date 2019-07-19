Crown Holdings (CCK) Q2 Earnings Miss, Sales Trump Estimates

Crown Holdings, Inc. CCK reported second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.46, down 5.8% year over year. The earnings figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.49.





On a reported basis, earnings per share increased 3% year over year to $1.02 in the quarter.Net sales in the quarter came in at $3,035 million, down from the year-ago quarter's $3,046 million. The reported figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,029 million. The top-line figure reflects unfavorable currency translation of $80 million, offset by higher beverage can volumes. Crown Holdings achieved strong global beverage can volume growth during the second quarter.Cost of products sold was down 2% year over year to $2,417 million. On a year-over-year basis, gross profit grew 6.5% to $618 million and gross margin inched up to 20% from the year-ago quarter's 19%.Selling and administrative expenses slipped 1.2% year over year to $157 million. Segment operating income edged down 0.7% year over year to $386 million during the June-end quarter. Operating margin came in at 12.7%, flat year on year.

Segment Performance



Net sales in the Americas Beverage segment came in at $890 million, up 5% from the prior-year quarter's tally of $848 million. Segment operating profit increased 23% year over year to $139 million.



The European Beverage segment's sales went up 1.2% year over year to $410 million. Operating income was up 1.7% year over year to $60 million.



Revenues in the European Food segment fell 6% year over year to $483 million. Segment operating profit dropped 27% year over year to $62 million from $85 million.



The Asia-Pacific segment revenues were down 4% year over year to $319 million. Operating profit went up to $51 million from $47 million witnessed in the comparable period last year.



Revenues in the Transit Packaging segment totaled $592 million compared to $620 million recorded in the year-ago period. Operating profit declined 14.8% year over year to $80 million.



Financial Update



Crown Holdings had cash and cash equivalents of $342 million at the end of the reported quarter compared with the $298 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The company reported cash used in operating activities of $227 million in the second quarter compared with cash usage of $492 million recorded in the year-earlier period.



Adjusted free cash flow was $360 million in the June-end quarter compared with the prior-year quarter's $330 million. As of the quarter's end, Crown Holdings' long-term debt decreased to $8,549 million from $9,236 million as of the year-ago quarter end.



Business Update



During the reported quarter, Crown Holdings installed beverage-can capacity additions, began operations on the third beverage can line at its existing plant in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, started one-line high-speed plant in Parma, Italy, and a two-line high-speed plant in Valencia, Spain. This November, the company will commence operations in a one-line beverage can plant in Rio Verde, central Brazil. In order to support volume requirements in the North American beverage can business, the company has started construction of a third high-speed line at Nichols, New York facility, which will commence production during the second quarter of 2020.



Outlook



Crown Holdings now expects adjusted earnings per share to be $5.05-$5.20 for 2019, compared to prior range of $5.20 and $5.40. The muted guidance is mainly due to lower-than-expected full-year results in the European Food and Transit Packaging segments. Further, adjusted earnings per share for third-quarter 2019 are projected at $1.50-$1.60. Adjusted free cash flow is expected between $725 million and $750 million for the ongoing year compared with the previous estimate of $775 million.



Share Price Performance



Over the past year, Crown Holdings' stock has appreciated around 37.3% compared with the industry 's growth of 57%.





Crown Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



