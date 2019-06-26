Crown creeps higher after Czech bank retains neutral outlook

Reuters





By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - The crown bucked a weakening of other Central European currencies on Wednesday as the Czech central bank retained its neutral rate outlook, not following recent dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The forint and the zloty shed 0.2% against the euro by 1330 GMT.

Earlier expectations for deeper Fed rate cuts and last week's dovish comments from the European Central Bank were positive for currencies in Central Europe.

Some market participants had expected dovish signals from the Czech central bank (CNB) at a news conference after a meeting on Wednesday.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said the CNB continued to watch signals from abroad, but said rates could stay unchanged for a relatively long period and that the bank's stance was neutral.

One of the seven rate setters even voted for a rate rise.

The crown traded at 25.47 to the euro, a tad firmer than Tuesday's close but still near a nine-month high of 25.435 reached late on Tuesday.

Domestic factors pushed some central banks in the region into tighter policies as economies in the region grow faster than euro zone peers, and strong wage growth has boosted consumer prices.

Dovish policy signals from the ECB, however, suggest that prices of imports from the euro zone could slow and help moderate inflation pressure in Central Europe.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cited those signals after its meeting on Tuesday as a justification for keeping rates on hold despite a rise in annual inflation to near the top of its 2-4% target range, while it said it would continue to watch incoming economic data.

Some liquidity tightening by the bank and a hike in its -0.05% overnight interest rate into positive territory remains likely in September, KBC analysts said in a note.

"It is quite clear that the NBH's next move will be even more dependent on the ECB's action and they want to keep the low interest environment as long as possible," they said.

Hungary's 10-year government bond yield was fixed 5 basis points higher at 2.66% , reflecting a smaller rise in the corresponding U.S. and German yields.

CEE MARKETS SNAPSHOT AT 1530 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2019 Czech crown 25.4700 25.4780 +0.03% +0.93% Hungary forint 323.6000 322.9500 -0.20% -0.78% Polish zloty 4.2626 4.2545 -0.19% +0.63% Romanian leu 4.7235 4.7199 -0.08% -1.47% Croatian kuna 7.3950 7.3975 +0.03% +0.20% Serbian dinar 117.7600 117.8400 +0.07% +0.46% Note: daily change calculated from 1800 CET Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2019 Prague 1034.14 1040.0500 -0.57% +4.82% Budapest 40221.19 40061.95 +0.40% +2.77% Warsaw 2314.66 2303.31 +0.49% +1.67% Bucharest 8655.51 8594.90 +0.71% +17.22% Ljubljana 887.83 890.23 -0.27% +10.39% Zagreb 1902.38 1905.02 -0.14% +8.78% Belgrade 724.06 722.28 +0.25% -4.94% Sofia 576.77 575.34 +0.25% -2.98% BONDS Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech Republic spread 2-year 1.5490 0.0760 +229bps +8bps 5-year 1.3540 0.0600 +201bps +5bps 10-year 1.5210 -0.0250 +184bps -4bps Poland 2-year 1.5790 0.0070 +232bps +1bps 5-year 1.9420 0.0130 +259bps +0bps 10-year 2.3540 0.0360 +268bps +3bps FORWARD RATE AGREEMENT 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech Rep 2.17 2.06 1.96 2.17 Hungary 0.32 0.43 0.54 0.25 Poland 1.73 1.73 1.71 1.72 Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices **************************************************************