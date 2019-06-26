Quantcast

Crown creeps higher after Czech bank retains neutral outlook

By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller

BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, June 26 (Reuters) - The crown bucked a weakening of other Central European currencies on Wednesday as the Czech central bank retained its neutral rate outlook, not following recent dovish signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.

The forint and the zloty shed 0.2% against the euro by 1330 GMT.

Earlier expectations for deeper Fed rate cuts and last week's dovish comments from the European Central Bank were positive for currencies in Central Europe.

Some market participants had expected dovish signals from the Czech central bank (CNB) at a news conference after a meeting on Wednesday.

Governor Jiri Rusnok said the CNB continued to watch signals from abroad, but said rates could stay unchanged for a relatively long period and that the bank's stance was neutral.

One of the seven rate setters even voted for a rate rise.

The crown traded at 25.47 to the euro, a tad firmer than Tuesday's close but still near a nine-month high of 25.435 reached late on Tuesday.

Domestic factors pushed some central banks in the region into tighter policies as economies in the region grow faster than euro zone peers, and strong wage growth has boosted consumer prices.

Dovish policy signals from the ECB, however, suggest that prices of imports from the euro zone could slow and help moderate inflation pressure in Central Europe.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) cited those signals after its meeting on Tuesday as a justification for keeping rates on hold despite a rise in annual inflation to near the top of its 2-4% target range, while it said it would continue to watch incoming economic data.

Some liquidity tightening by the bank and a hike in its -0.05% overnight interest rate into positive territory remains likely in September, KBC analysts said in a note.

"It is quite clear that the NBH's next move will be even more dependent on the ECB's action and they want to keep the low interest environment as long as possible," they said.

Hungary's 10-year government bond yield was fixed 5 basis points higher at 2.66% , reflecting a smaller rise in the corresponding U.S. and German yields.

CEE MARKETS

SNAPSHOT

AT 1530 CET

CURRENCIES

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

bid

close

change

in 2019

Czech crown

25.4700

25.4780

+0.03%

+0.93%

Hungary forint

323.6000

322.9500

-0.20%

-0.78%

Polish zloty

4.2626

4.2545

-0.19%

+0.63%

Romanian leu

4.7235

4.7199

-0.08%

-1.47%

Croatian kuna

7.3950

7.3975

+0.03%

+0.20%

Serbian dinar

117.7600

117.8400

+0.07%

+0.46%

Note: daily change

calculated from

1800 CET

Latest

Previous

Daily

Change

close

change

in 2019

Prague

1034.14

1040.0500

-0.57%

+4.82%

Budapest

40221.19

40061.95

+0.40%

+2.77%

Warsaw

2314.66

2303.31

+0.49%

+1.67%

Bucharest

8655.51

8594.90

+0.71%

+17.22%

Ljubljana

887.83

890.23

-0.27%

+10.39%

Zagreb

1902.38

1905.02

-0.14%

+8.78%

Belgrade

724.06

722.28

+0.25%

-4.94%

Sofia

576.77

575.34

+0.25%

-2.98%

BONDS

Yield

Yield

Spread

Daily

(bid)

change

vs Bund

change in

Czech Republic

spread

2-year

1.5490

0.0760

+229bps

+8bps

5-year

1.3540

0.0600

+201bps

+5bps

10-year

1.5210

-0.0250

+184bps

-4bps

Poland

2-year

1.5790

0.0070

+232bps

+1bps

5-year

1.9420

0.0130

+259bps

+0bps

10-year

2.3540

0.0360

+268bps

+3bps

FORWARD

RATE

AGREEMENT

3x6

6x9

9x12

3M interbank

Czech Rep

2.17

2.06

1.96

2.17

Hungary

0.32

0.43

0.54

0.25

Poland

1.73

1.73

1.71

1.72

Note: FRA quotes

are for ask prices

**************************************************************





