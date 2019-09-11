Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CCI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CCI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $139.32, the dividend yield is 3.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CCI was $139.32, representing a -6.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $149.47 and a 34.99% increase over the 52 week low of $103.21.

CCI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Prologis, Inc. ( PLD ). CCI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports CCI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.92%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to CCI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CCI as a top-10 holding:

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF ( PFI )

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLRE )

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF ( IYR )

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF ( FREL )

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate Fund ( PSR ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLRE with an increase of 10.41% over the last 100 days. PFI has the highest percent weighting of CCI at 7.24%.