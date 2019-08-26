CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) closed at $88.88, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had lost 4.17% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.05% in that time.

CRWD will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be September 5, 2019.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRWD is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.