CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

CrossAmerica Partners LP ( CAPL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.525 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CAPL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $17.33, the dividend yield is 12.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CAPL was $17.33, representing a -9.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.20 and a 33.31% increase over the 52 week low of $13.

CAPL is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. ( EXPD ) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. ( CHRW ). CAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.16. Zacks Investment Research reports CAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 515.15%, compared to an industry average of -9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CAPL Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CAPL as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar International Moat ETF ( MOTI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MOTI with an decrease of -2.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CAPL at 2.12%.