Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( CRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.76% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.58, the dividend yield is 8.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $12.58, representing a -21.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.97 and a 18.7% increase over the 52 week low of $10.60.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.27.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.