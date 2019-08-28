Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( CRT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.072 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.46% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.6, the dividend yield is 9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRT was $9.6, representing a -38.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.69 and a 4.92% increase over the 52 week low of $9.15.

CRT is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). CRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.2.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.