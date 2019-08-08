Cronos Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CRON

In trading on Thursday, shares of Cronos Group Inc (Symbol: CRON) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.11, changing hands as high as $15.58 per share. Cronos Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRON shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRON's low point in its 52 week range is $5.61 per share, with $25.10 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $13.83.
