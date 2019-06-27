Crocs (CROX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX) closed at $19.63, marking a +0.67% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.73%.

Coming into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 0.36% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

CROX will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.48, up 37.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $357.23 million, up 8.91% from the year-ago period.

CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.25 per share and revenue of $1.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.35% and +6.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CROX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CROX currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CROX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.36.

We can also see that CROX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Textile - Apparel stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.46 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.