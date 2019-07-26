Croatian Post Trials Crypto Exchange Service Before Possible Wider Rollout

While post offices sometimes offer banking services, Croatian Post is looking at launching a nationwide cryptocurrency exchange service.

For a pilot effort, Croatian Post, or Hrvatska Pošta, is now offering crypto-to-fiat exchanges in three post offices in the coastal town of Zadar - a place popular with tourists.

Hrvatska Pošta said Thursday that the trial run will allow it to gauge the market interest for such a service and, if successful, it may roll out crypto exchanges "in all major towns and tourist centers in Croatia."

According to the announcement:

"Over the past few years, cryptocurrencies have developed more and more users, and Croatia will, with its network of 1,016 post offices, surely contribute to their popularity. Digitalization is one of the Croatian postal development strategies and a driver of numerous business projects. Entering the digital currency market , Croatia Post confirms its position as one of the leaders in digital transformation."

The pilot - which allows users to convert cryptos into the Croatian national currency, the kuna (HRK) - comes via a collaboration with Croatian crypto brokerage and payments firm Electrocoin, which has been in operation for five years, Hrvatska Pošta said.

