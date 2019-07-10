Croatia cenbank revises 2019 growth forecast to 3.1%

Shutterstock photo





ZAGREB, July 10 (Reuters) - Croatia's central bank said on Wednesday it expected the economy to grow 3.1% this year, more than a previous forecast of 2.7-2.8%.

"The current economic data and an expected continuation of an increase in investments in both public and private sectors, as well as of consumer spending, indicate that the 2019 growth could reach 3.1%," the central bank said in a statement after its regular monthly management board meeting.

The revision follows higher than expected annual growth of 3.9% in the first quarter. The figure for the second quarter is expected in late August.

Earlier on Wednesday, the European Commission revised Croatia's 2019 growth forecast to 3.1% from 2.6% seen earlier. It also sees growth in 2020 of 2.7%.