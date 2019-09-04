Quantcast

CRK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

By BNK Invest,

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.17, changing hands as high as $7.24 per share. Comstock Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Comstock Resources Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $4.17 per share, with $9.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , Stocks , Energy
Referenced Symbols: CRK


More from BNK Invest

Subscribe





BNK Invest
Contributor:

BNK Invest

Market News, Investing












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?