CRK Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Comstock Resources Inc (Symbol: CRK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.17, changing hands as high as $7.24 per share. Comstock Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 16.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CRK's low point in its 52 week range is $4.17 per share, with $9.39 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.17.
