Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Stock Moves 0.58%: What You Should Know

Criteo S.A. (CRTO) closed the most recent trading day at $17.21, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.04% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRTO as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, CRTO is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.64%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.90 million, down 1.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.42 per share and revenue of $980.21 million, which would represent changes of -2.81% and +1.53%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRTO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note CRTO's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.06. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.8, so we one might conclude that CRTO is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that CRTO has a PEG ratio of 1.41 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CRTO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software and Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

