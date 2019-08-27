Quantcast

Cricket-Anderson steps up recovery from injury ahead of fourth Ashes test

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


Aug 28 (Reuters) - James Anderson bowled 20 overs for Lancashire second XI on Tuesday as he took another step towards proving his fitness for the fourth Ashes test against Australia.

England's leading wicket-taker, who is recuperating from a right calf injury, claimed 1-38 against Durham second XI at Chester on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old aggravated his calf injury in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston and missed the following two tests.

If Anderson comes through the four-day match at Chester unscathed he is expected to reclaim his spot in the England side for the fourth test at Old Trafford starting on Sept. 4.

England pulled off a dramatic one-wicket win at Headingley to level the series at 1-1. Holders Australia will retain the Ashes if they win either of the final two tests.





