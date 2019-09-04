CRH PLC (CRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 05, 2019

CRH PLC ( CRH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.222 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -52.46% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CRH was $33.59, representing a -1.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.27 and a 36.43% increase over the 52 week low of $24.62.

CRH is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as James Hardie Industries plc. ( JHX ) and Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. ( CX ). Zacks Investment Research reports CRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.42%, compared to an industry average of 7.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CRH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.