Crew of tanker seized by Iran have spoken to families - owners

By Reuters

Reuters


LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - The owners of a British-flagged oil tanker seized last week by Iran said crew members had been able to talk directly to their families for a limited time and all those on board were reported to be safe and well.

"Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management continue to hold dialogue with all the governments and authorities directly involved in order to secure the release of crew and vessel," the companies said in a statement on Thursday. "We await a decision from the local authorities on our request to attend the vessel."

The Stena Impero was detained by Iran on Friday. Its 23 crew members are of Indian, Russian, Latvian and Filipino nationality, Stena has said previously.





