Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Crestwood Equity Partners LP ( CEQP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.6 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CEQP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that CEQP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.59, the dividend yield is 6.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CEQP was $36.59, representing a -9.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.55 and a 37.82% increase over the 52 week low of $26.55.

CEQP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc ( JCI ) and TAL Education Group ( TAL ). CEQP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.74. Zacks Investment Research reports CEQP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 190.48%, compared to an industry average of 8.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CEQP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CEQP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CEQP as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors High Income Infrastructure MLP ETF ( YMLI )

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares ( ZMLP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an decrease of -1.8% over the last 100 days. YMLI has the highest percent weighting of CEQP at 4.69%.