Crestwood Equity Partners LP Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for CEQP

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (Symbol: CEQP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.77, changing hands as low as $33.67 per share. Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEQP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, CEQP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.55 per share, with $40.55 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $33.76.
Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »