Quantcast

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Crescent Point Energy Corporation ( CPG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.02, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPG was $4.02, representing a -39.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.68 and a 65.43% increase over the 52 week low of $2.43.

CPG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). CPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports CPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 41.41%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have CPG as a top-10 holding:

  • ProShares Trust ( EUDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUDV with an decrease of -1.87% over the last 100 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: CPG , TOT , PTR , EUDV


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?