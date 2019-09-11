Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Crescent Point Energy Corporation ( CPG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.008 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CPG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.02, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CPG was $4.02, representing a -39.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.68 and a 65.43% increase over the 52 week low of $2.43.

CPG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). CPG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports CPG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 41.41%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CPG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CPG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CPG as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust ( EUDV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EUDV with an decrease of -1.87% over the last 100 days.