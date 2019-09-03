Quantcast

Crescent Point Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CPG

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSX: CPG.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.36, changing hands as high as $4.49 per share. Crescent Point Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CPG shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Crescent Point Energy Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CPG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.24 per share, with $8.58 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $4.46.

